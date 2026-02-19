SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MediWound to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

February 19, 2026 | 
1 min read

MediWound to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, March 5th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, February 19, 2026 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Following the release, MediWound’s management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide business highlights.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Toll-Free:                1-844-676-8833
Israel:                        1-80-921-2373
International:                1-412-634-6869
Webcast:                Click HERE

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound’s late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with potential to become a new standard of care in wound management. 

For more information, visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

MediWound Contacts:                                                        

Hani Luxenburg                                                Daniel Ferry
Chief Financial Officer                                                Managing Director
MediWound Ltd.                                                LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ir@mediwound.com                                                daniel@lifesciadvisors.com        


Earnings Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman on a crossroad. Man choosing career. Searching of right path. Decision and brainstorming concept. Flat vector illustration.
Earnings
Moderna’s FDA Challenges Stymie Breakeven Goal in ‘Fresh and Fluid’ Situation
February 13, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Adult people customers group in casual clothes standing in long line queue
Gene therapy
Vertex, CRISPR Set Lofty Goal for Casgevy Gene Therapy as Patient Starts Ramp
February 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
3D illustration of a fatty liver
Earnings
All Eyes on Vertex’s Kidney Franchise, as Painkiller Journavx Tops Half a Million Scripts
February 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac