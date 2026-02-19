MediWound to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, March 5th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, February 19, 2026 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Following the release, MediWound’s management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide business highlights.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Toll-Free: 1-844-676-8833

Israel: 1-80-921-2373

International: 1-412-634-6869

Webcast: Click HERE

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound’s late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with potential to become a new standard of care in wound management.

For more information, visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

MediWound Contacts:

Hani Luxenburg Daniel Ferry

Chief Financial Officer Managing Director

MediWound Ltd. LifeSci Advisors, LLC

ir@mediwound.com daniel@lifesciadvisors.com