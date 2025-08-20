SUBSCRIBE
MediWound to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

YAVNE, Israel, August 20, 2025 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat, hosted by Swayampakula Ramakanth, Managing Director, Senior Equity Research Analyst, on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 4:30p.m. ET at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible both here and on MediWound’s website, under the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section. 

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing enzymatic therapies for non-surgical tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the U.S., European Union, Japan, and other international markets. MediWound is also advancing EscharEx®, a late-stage investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds. EscharEx has demonstrated clinical advantages over the leading enzymatic debridement product and targets a substantial global market opportunity.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

MediWound Contacts:                                                                       

Hani Luxenburg                                                                        Daniel Ferry
Chief Financial Officer                                                             Managing Director
MediWound Ltd.                                                                        LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ir@mediwound.com                                                                 daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Ellie Hanson
FINN Partners for MediWound
ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com
+1-929-588-2008


