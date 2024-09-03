SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MediWound to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2024 
1 min read

YAVNE, Israel, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat, hosted by Swayampakula Ramakanth, Managing Director, Senior Equity Research, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible both here and on MediWound’s website, under the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of rapid and effective biologics that improve existing standards of care and patient experiences, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA and EMA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, which can significantly reduce surgical interventions. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline, including the company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III-ready biologic for the debridement of chronic wounds, offering significant potential advantages over the dominant $360+ million product and an opportunity to expand the market.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MediWound Contacts:
Hani LuxenburgDaniel Ferry
Chief Financial OfficerManaging Director
MediWound Ltd.LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ir@mediwound.comdaniel@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact:
Ellie Hanson
FINN Partners for MediWound
ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com
+1-929-588-2008

