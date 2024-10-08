SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MediWound to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

October 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

YAVNE, Israel, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ofer Gonen will take part in a fireside chat during the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit. The fireside chat, hosted by Michael Okunewitch, Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Maxim, will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

To attend the virtual fireside chat, please register here. In addition, the MediWound management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the summit. Interested investors are encouraged to contact their Maxim representative to schedule a meeting.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of rapid and effective biologics that enhance existing standards of care and improve patient experiences while reducing healthcare costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is FDA and EMA-approved as an orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, significantly reducing the need for surgical interventions. Building on its proprietary enzymatic platform, MediWound is advancing EscharEx®, a promising candidate currently in Phase III development for the debridement of chronic wounds. With distinct advantages over the current $360+ million market leader, EscharEx offers a unique opportunity for significant market expansion.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

MediWound Contacts:
Hani LuxenburgDaniel Ferry
Chief Financial OfficerManaging Director
MediWound Ltd.LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ir@mediwound.com daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact:
Ellie Hanson
FINN Partners for MediWound
ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com
+1-929-588-2008

Asia Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Cardiovascular disease
AstraZeneca Puts $2B On The Line for Preclinical Heart Disease Drug
October 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
U.S. and Chinese flags in concrete, broken in the middle
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi Mulls Sale of Some US, European Operations: FT
October 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac