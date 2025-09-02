Medicus Pharma Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Antev Limited

Antev is developing Teverelix, a next generation GnRH Antagonist, as a first in class market product for Acute Urinary Retention (AURr) and high CV risk Prostate Cancer collecting representing ~US$6 billion in potential market opportunity

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("" or the ""), a biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets, and Antev Limited (""), a UK-based clinical-stage drug development company, announced today that Medicus has acquired 98.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of Antev for aggregate consideration consisting of approximately US$2.97 million in cash and 1,603,164 common shares of Medicus, pursuant to the previously announced securities exchange agreement among Medicus, Antev and certain securityholders of Antev, dated as of June 29, 2025, as amended.Antev is a clinical stage biotech company, developing Teverelix, a next generation GnRH antagonist, as a first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate.Antev's former shareholders will be entitled to receive up to approximately US$65 million in additional contingent consideration tied to potential future FDA Phase 2 and New Drug Application approvals.Following the completion of the acquisition, Patrick J. Mahaffy, a veteran pharma executive and the former chairman of Antev, was unanimously appointed to Medicus's board of directors. Mr. Mahaffy is also the former CEO of both Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) and Pharmion Corporation (NASDAQ: PHRM).Dr. Paul Marchetto, Chairman of Medicus's Scientific Advisory Board, and Dr. Faisal Mehmud, Chief Medical Officer of Medicus, were appointed Co-Chairmen of Antev's Board of Directors. Carolyn Bonner, President of Medicus, and Viktoria Slepeniuk, Senior Vice President, Public Relations of Medicus, were also appointed to Antev's Board of Directors.Amit Kohli, a seasoned pharma executive, with several years of big pharma drug development experience, will continue to serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer and as a director of Antev.In addition to resale restrictions prescribed under applicable securities laws, the common shares of Medicus issued to former Antev shareholders will be subject to a staggered lock-up and an agreement granting certain voting rights in favor of Medicus management for a period of 36 months.Teverelixis aiming to be theproduct for preventing recurrence of acute urinary retention (AURr) in males 45 years or older who suffer from prostate enlargement. Antev has a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("") approved phase 2b study designed to randomize 390 men after a successful trial without catheterization (""). 85% of nearly one million annual AURr episodes in the United States occur in men 60+ who suffer from enlarged prostate that manifests with age. An AURr episode is followed by a recurrent episode within 6 months for approximately 30% of men. This presents a potential market opportunity of more than US$2 billion annually.Randomized controlled double blinded study in 390 men after a successful TWOC in 60-70 sites in the United States and European Union (EU). The participants shall receive either single intramuscular (IM) or subcutaneous (SC) injection (90mg or 120mg) or placebo in addition to standard therapy. The primary endpoint is a composite of AURr, need for surgery or poor urinary flow metrics in the first 28 weeks plus 24 weeks follow up.Teverelixis aiming to be theproduct for hormone therapy for advanced prostate cancer (APC) patients with increased CV risk. Antev has an FDA approved phase 2b open label study designed to recruit 40 men with advanced prostate cancer. Antev is targeting a niche in patients with increased CV risk, aiming to provide an androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) option with potentially lower cardiac toxicity than conventional GnRH agonists. If approved, Teverelix could become the first hormone therapy labeled specifically for treating prostate cancer in patients with a history of cardiovascular disease. An estimated 300,000 to 500,000 men in the United States are living with advanced stage prostate cancer presenting a potential market opportunity of more than US$4 billion annually.Open label study in 40 men with advanced prostate cancer suitable for ADT. The participants will receive a loading dose of 180mg IM plus x2 180mg SC (total 540mg), followed by x2 180mg (360mg) SC day 29 and every 6 weeks. The total duration of the treatment is 22 weeks. The primary endpoint is to confirm castration rate by day 29, sustaining to day 155, with a probability greater than 90%.Carolyn Bonner, President(610) 636-0184Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations(305) 615-9162To view the source version of this press release, please visit