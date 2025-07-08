Medicus Pharma Ltd. Announces Submission of Type C Meeting Request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

The Company’s aim is to seek FDA consent to fast track the Clinical Development Program to treat Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) of the skin using Dissolvable Doxorubicin-containing Microneedle Arrays (D-MNA)

Based on the robust systemic safety margin (when considering the relative bioavailability of the topical patch as compared to traditional parenteral routes), the Company has chosen to explore doses that provide the greatest possibility of efficacy. Does the FDA agree with the doses selected for future study? Does the FDA agree that complete histological clearance at 6 weeks post-treatment is an appropriate primary endpoint for the next study? Does the FDA agree with the proposed patient population definition, including tumor size limits, location restrictions, and histological confirmation requirements? Does the FDA agree that a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled study design is appropriate for future studies that are intended to demonstrate the effectiveness of D-MNA in treating BCC? Does the FDA agree that the current safety assessments are adequate for the proposed future study(ies)?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce submission of a comprehensive package to the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") seeking a Type C meeting with the FDA during the week of October 6, 2025.The purpose of the Type C meeting is to formally discuss the D-MNA product development and gain further alignment on the clinical pathway. The Company's aim is to gain the FDA's consent to fast-track the clinical development program and seek feedback on future clinical plans for the D-MNA development program. More specifically, a list of draft questions and key topics seeking the FDA's feedback are:The clinical study (SKNJCT-003) is designed to be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled (P-MNA), multi-center study enrolling up to 60 subjects presenting with BCC of the skin. The study will evaluate the efficacy of two dose levels of D-MNA compared to a placebo control. The participants will be randomized 1:1:1 to one of three groups: a placebo-controlled group receiving P-MNA, a low-dose group receiving 100μg of D-MNA, and a high-dose group receiving 200μg of D-MNA.The high-dose, 200μg D-MNA, proposed in the study is the maximum dose that was used in the Company's Phase 1 safety and tolerability study (SKNJCT-001) completed in March 2021.SKNJCT-001 met its primary objective of safety and tolerability. The investigational product, D-MNA, was well tolerated across all dose levels in all 13 participants enrolled in the study, with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), or serious adverse events (SAEs). Furthermore, there were no systemic effects or clinically significant abnormal findings in laboratory parameters, vital signs, ECGs, and physical examinations. The study also describes the efficacy of the investigational product, D-MNA, with 6 participants experiencing complete responses. The complete response is defined as the disappearance of BCC histologically in the final excision at the end of study visit. The participants profile demonstrating complete responses was diverse, and all participants (6/6) had nodular subtype of BCC.SKNJCT-003 Phase 2 clinical study is currently underway in nine (9) clinical sites across United States which commenced randomizing patients in August 2024. In March 2025, the Company also announced a positively trending interim analysis for SKNJCT-003 demonstrating more the 60% clinical clearance. The interim analysis was conducted after more than 50% of the then-targeted 60 patients in the study were randomized. The findings of the interim analysis are preliminary and may or may not correlate with the findings of the study once completed. In April 2025, the investigational review board increased the number of participants in SKNJCT-003 to Ninety (90) subjects. The Company also announced expanding clinical trial sites in Europe.The Company also has a clinical design (SKNJCT-004) currently underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The study is expected to randomize 36 patients in four sites in UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) is the principal investigator, along with Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC), Burjeel Medical City (BMC), and American Hospital of Dubai (AHD). Insights Research Organization and Solutions (IROS), a UAE-based contract research organization, is coordinating the clinical study for the Company. IROS is a M42 portfolio company.In June 2025, the Company announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Antev Limited. (""), a UK-based clinical stage biotech company, developinga next generation GnRH antagonist, as first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate.