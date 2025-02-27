Medicus Pharma Ltd Announces Submission of Phase 2 Clinical Design (SKNJCT-004) to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Department of Health (DOH) to Non-Invasively Treat Basal Cell Carcinoma of the Skin (BCC)

The Clinical Study is Expected to Randomize 36 Participants in Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) and Three Other Clinical Sites in UAE

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) (“Medicus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted a clinical design (SKNJCT-004) to UAE DOH to non-invasively treat BCC of the skin.

The study is expected to randomize thirty-six (36) patients in four sites in UAE, which are Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC), Burjeel Medical City (BMC), and American Hospital of Dubai (AHD).

Insights Research Organization and Solutions (IROS), a UAE-based contract research organization, is coordinating the clinical study for the Company. IROS is a M42 portfolio company.

Clinical Trial Design (SKNJCT-004)

The clinical study, SKNJCT-004, is designed to be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled (P-MNA), multi-center study enrolling up to 36 subjects presenting with BCC of the skin. The study will evaluate the efficacy of two dose levels of D-MNA compared to a placebo control. The participants will be randomized 1:1:1 to one of three groups: a placebo-controlled group receiving P-MNA, a low-dose group receiving 100μg of D-MNA, and a high-dose group receiving 200μg of D-MNA.

The high-dose, 200μg D-MNA, proposed in the study is the maximum dose that was used in the Company’s Phase 1 safety and tolerability study (SKNJCT-001) completed in March 2021.

SKNJCT-001 met its primary objective of safety and tolerability. The investigational product, D-MNA, was well tolerated across all dose levels in all 13 participants enrolled in the study, with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), or serious adverse events (SAEs). Furthermore, there were no systemic effects or clinically significant abnormal findings in laboratory parameters, vital signs, ECGs, and physical examinations. The study also describes the efficacy of the investigational product, D-MNA, with 6 participants experiencing complete responses. The complete response is defined as the disappearance of BCC histologically in the final excision at the end of study visit. The participants profile demonstrating complete responses was diverse, and all participants (6/6) had nodular subtype of BCC.

The Company also has SKNJCT-003 Phase 2 clinical study currently underway in 9 clinical sites in the United States, which is expected to randomize 60 patients. The patient recruitment in this study, which began in August 2024, has now randomized more than 50% of the 60 patients expected to be enrolled in the study. The Company is on track to complete an interim data analysis of SKNJCT-003 before the end of Q1 2025 and to submit its findings to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of a package seeking a Type C meeting with the FDA in Q2 2025. The purpose of the Type C meeting is to formally discuss the product development and gain further alignment on the clinical pathway. The Company’s aim is to gain FDA’s consent to fast-track the clinical development program.

“We are making substantial progress in expanding the clinical development program of our novel non-invasive treatment to cure the most common cancer in the world, beyond the shores of United States,” stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman & CEO. “UAE is rapidly emerging as a significant hub for Pharmaceutical R&D, driven by strategic investments, public-private partnerships and a commitment to innovation. A clinical study in the Middle East will help us gather useful efficacy and safety data. It will also help us strengthen our clinical development program, as we aspire to bring to market not only the first-in-class, but also the best-in-class, novel non-invasive treatment regimen for BCC.”

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2568

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd:

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX) is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets.

SkinJect Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Medicus Pharma Ltd, is a development stage, life sciences company focused on commercializing novel, non-invasive treatment for basal cell skin cancer using patented dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver chemotherapeutic agent to eradicate tumors cells. The Company has completed a phase 1 safety & tolerability study (SKNJCT-001) in March of 2021, which met its primary objective of safety and tolerability; the study also describes the efficacy of the investigational product D-MNA, with six (6) participants experiencing complete response on histological examination of the resected lesion. The Company submitted a Phase 2 IND clinical protocol to the FDA in January 2024 for a randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter clinical study (SKNJCT-003) that is expected to randomize up to 60 patients. The study is designed to evaluate the efficacy of two dose of two dose levels (100 and 200 ug) of D-MNA compared to placebo (P-MNA) in subjects with nodular BCC. Patient recruitment is currently underway in nine sites across the United States.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. “Forward-looking information” is defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the submission and advancement of the phase 2 clinical protocol, the randomization of patients and size of the study, the Company’s intention to complete and submit an interim data analysis to the FDA and to request a Type C meeting and the timing thereof, the Company’s aim to fast fast-track the clinical development program and convert the SKNJCT-003 exploratory clinical trial into a pivotal clinical trial, and approval from the FDA and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are often but not always, identified by the use of such terms as “may”, “on track”, “aim”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “would”, “should”, “estimate”, “plan”, “project”, “forecast”, “intend”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “seek”, “continue”, “target” or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company’s public filings on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company’s common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and readers are encouraged to review the Company’s long form prospectus accessible on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.