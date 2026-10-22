Medicenna to Present Preclinical Data on Its CD122 Superantagonist MDNA209 at The Promises of Treg and Interleukin-2 Therapies Conference

MDNA209 is a potential first-in-class engineered Superkine designed to block CD122 and simultaneously inhibit IL-2 and IL-15 signaling to modulate an overactive immune system

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing Superkines for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present new preclinical data on MDNA209, its potential first-in-class cytokine-based CD122 superantagonist, at The Promises of Treg and Interleukin-2 Therapies Conference, taking place October 21–24, 2026, in Paris, France.

The landscape of CD122 therapy (targeting the beta subunit of the IL-2 and IL-15 receptors) has demonstrated growing clinical validation and increasing strategic interest for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions such as celiac disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, graft-versus-host-disease, and vitiligo.

MDNA209 is an engineered protein designed to block CD122 and inhibit signaling by IL-2 and IL-15, two immune signaling molecules that can sustain the hyperactivity of immune cells responsible for inflammation and tissue damage. The upcoming presentation will further characterize MDNA209’s potency and its differentiated approach to targeting these pathways.

Presentation Details

Title: MDNA209 is a High Affinity CD122 Clamp that Functions as an IL-2/IL-15 Super-antagonist for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases

Presenter: Dr. Minh D. To

Date and Time: Friday, October 23rd 2026, 4:30-5:00 PM CEST

About CD122

CD122, also known as IL-2 receptor beta, is a shared signaling component of the receptors for IL-2 and IL-15. These interleukins help regulate the activation, growth and survival of immune cells. In certain autoimmune diseases, these pathways can sustain hyperactive immune cells that attack healthy tissues. Blocking CD122 offers an approach to inhibit IL-2 and IL-15 pathways through a single target. Recent clinical results reported with investigational CD122-blocking antibodies have supported growing interest in this mechanism as a potential treatment strategy for autoimmune diseases.

About MDNA209

MDNA209 is an investigational, long-acting superkine in preclinical development as a potential first-in-class cytokine-based CD122 superantagonist. MDNA209 is engineered for high-affinity binding to CD122, and is further designed to potently inhibit signaling by both IL-2 and IL-15, thereby suppressing immune cell activity that contribute to autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing engineered cytokine therapies designed to selectively engage the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s most advanced program, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), is a targeted IL-4 Empowered Superkine that has been evaluated in more than 130 patients across five clinical trials, including a Phase 2b study in recurrent glioblastoma. Bizaxofusp has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation in the United States and Europe. Medicenna is also advancing MDNA11, a long-acting IL-2 Superkine designed to selectively activate cancer-fighting immune cells, which is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 study and the Phase 1b NEO-CYT study. With its proprietary BiSKIT and T-MASK platforms, the Company is also developing MDNA113, a targeted PD-1 x IL-2 bifunctional immunotherapy for solid tumors, and MDNA209, an IL-2/IL-15 superantagonist effectively blocking the overactive CD122/CD132 pathway responsible for autoimmune diseases.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned MDNA209 data presentation, the therapeutic potential and continued preclinical development of MDNA209, and the Company’s future operations, plans, objectives and expectations. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “seek”, “potentially” and similar expressions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the risks detailed in the latest annual information form of the Company and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

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Investor and Company Contact

Daniel Scarr

Director, Corporate Development

Medicenna Therapeutics

ir@medicenna.com