Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) Delivers Stronger Melanoma Scan Beta Readout on Expanded Human-Submitted Dataset

Expanded Human-Submitted Image Review Shows Image-Quality Pass Rate of 86%, Body-Map Registration of 89% and Change-Over-Time Alignment of 91%

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that updated internal evaluation results for MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta have been posted on the Company's corporate website.

The full technical summary is available at https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

This release fulfills the Company's October 20 announcement that next-round results on the expanded human-submitted dataset would be published. The evaluation covers the same three technical layers previously described:

Image intake and quality scoring - 86% of newly submitted user photographs met the internal usability threshold and advanced to further processing (held-out samples were primarily limited by extreme blur, severe underexposure, or incomplete framing).

- 86% of newly submitted user photographs met the internal usability threshold and advanced to further processing (held-out samples were primarily limited by extreme blur, severe underexposure, or incomplete framing). Body-map registration - 89% of usable images were successfully placed on the interactive body map with sufficient landmark consistency to support later retrieval of the same skin area.

- 89% of usable images were successfully placed on the interactive body map with sufficient landmark consistency to support later retrieval of the same skin area. Change-over-time comparison - 91% of paired sequential images of a previously mapped area achieved alignment sufficient for side-by-side visual review under the Company's internal protocol.

These figures are drawn from the larger set of human-submitted images collected after the September 29 first-pass results. The first pass had confirmed that real-world photographs could move through the three layers. The current readout reflects continued testing against lighting, device, distance, angle, and compression variables that public archives (HAM10000, ISIC, TCIA) do not fully represent.

Sample internal metrics from the expanded set (controlled sequential captures):

Layer Metric Result Notes Image quality Usability pass rate 86% Above typical 75-82% range reported for unconstrained smartphone skin images in published consumer-capture studies Body-map Successful registration 89% Landmark consistency sufficient for re-identification of mapped area Sequential comparison Alignment completion 91% Paired images suitable for visual change review Overall workflow End-to-end completion 84% Percentage of submissions that completed all three layers without manual intervention

MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta remains in beta-stage development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, screening, or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider. The results describe internal technical evaluation of image handling, mapping, and comparison only.

"The expanded set produced higher usability and registration numbers than the first pass," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "These are internal technical results on photographs people actually take. Intake remains open so we can keep widening the test set."

Volunteer participation is not a clinical diagnosis program and is not a clinical efficacy trial. Any concern about a skin change should be reviewed by a licensed clinician.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

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