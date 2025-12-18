MEDI&GENE Announces Catalyze Agreement with Lilly to Advance Next-Generation Obesity Therapeutics

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDI&GENE, a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for metabolic diseases, announced today that it has entered into a Catalyze agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to advance a next-generation therapeutic for obesity.

MEDI&GENE's discovery platform is designed to unlock novel therapeutic pathways that have the potential to sustain long-term weight maintenance, lean mass maintenance, and durability of desired metabolic effects.

Under the agreement, Lilly ExploR&D will bring Lilly's expertise in molecule engineering and development to a MEDI&GENE asset, with the goal to advance the program to clinical trial readiness. Lilly ExploR&D is part of the Lilly Catalyze360 suite of offerings designed to empower biotech innovation by providing access to strategic capital, lab space and technology, and research and development capabilities.

"We are excited to work with Lilly to advance a next-generation obesity drug candidate. We believe this collaboration will accelerate clinical development and help bring differentiated solutions to patients with obesity," said Min-Jeong Shin, CEO of MEDI&GENE.

Founded in 2021, MEDI&GENE has established a discovery engine centered on metabolic and obesity-related pathways and has identified multiple innovative candidates through its mechanistic platform. The company expects that the collaboration will support the continued advancement of its research initiatives in next-generation obesity therapeutics.

