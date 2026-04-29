ME Therapeutics Provides Scientific Update on In Vivo CAR and Therapeutic mRNA Programs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (“ME Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed biotechnology company developing novel cancer fighting drugs that reprogram and redirect immune cells to fight cancer, is pleased to provide an update on recent advances within its in vivo CAR and therapeutic mRNA research and development programs.

ME Therapeutics continues to advance its in vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) pipeline. The lead candidate is a dual CD19/CD22-targeted CAR that combines the recently licensed CD22 nanobody asset with a clinically tested CD19 construct. The CAR mRNAs are continuing to be optimized for expression and function in both T cells and myeloid cells. In parallel, ME Therapeutics is testing lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations engineered for effective in vivo mRNA delivery to human T cells and macrophages. Following optimization of the CAR mRNAs, ME Therapeutics will develop the lead CAR into specific LNP formulations for testing in humanized mouse cancer models. The CD19/CD22 dual CAR program aims to target certain forms of leukemia, lymphoma and autoimmune disease indications.

Preclinical testing is also progressing for ME Therapeutics’ lead therapeutic mRNA candidate targeting the STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes) pathway. Recent data demonstrate dose-dependent single agent efficacy of the candidate in a mouse colorectal cancer model. Two modified versions of the candidate have been optimized to enhance expression of STING in the tumour microenvironment to potentially further increase their safety and will now move forward for further testing. The STING program aims to target solid tumours such as certain forms of colorectal cancer that are currently underserved by other immuno-oncology drugs.

"We are excited by the latest preclinical progress and momentum behind our in vivo CAR and therapeutic mRNA programs, which both hold the promise of offering novel approaches for cancer patients who today have few treatment options,” said Salim Dhanji, PhD, CEO of ME Therapeutics. “Our in vivo CD19/CD22-targeted CAR candidate has a potentially differentiated approach from the competition. Meanwhile, our therapeutic mRNA candidate targets STING, which is an important, highly validated pathway in many solid tumours that has been notoriously difficult to target using past approaches.”

About ME Therapeutics

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a publicly listed biotechnology company based in Vancouver focused on developing novel therapeutics designed to reprogramme immune cells in vivo to reshape the tumor microenvironment and to directly recognize and kill cancer cells. For more information, visit metherapeutics.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s patent protection, research plans, the intended outcomes of the research, the intended benefits and applications of the Company’s technology, the Company’s plans for development of its business, plans for potential first-in-human clinical trials, opportunities to explore earlier stage drug discovery and to enhance the Company’s drug pipeline, its reliance on third-party collaborators and as to the timing for the various plans set out in this news release. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, that the results of the testing are not favorable or consistent with results to date, that the Company’s mRNA or in vivo CAR candidates prove ineffective during testing, that the Company’s business may not develop as set out in this news release, that the Company does not proceed with human clinical trials or that the results of such trials, if any, are not favorable, that the Company does not acquire the necessary regulatory approvals, that the Company does not have sufficient funds to advance its business plan, that the research is not completed within the projected timelines, and such other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure and risks which are inherent to businesses of this nature. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company: Salim Dhanji, PhD, salim@metherapeutics.com, +1-236-516-7714

Media: Claire Piech, claire@magneticcomms.com, +1-604-698-6637