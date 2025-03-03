ME Therapeutics Announces It Has Engaged Lucosky Brookman LLP to Explore a Listing on the NASDAQ or NYSE

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T) (“ME Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a preclinical stage biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of immuno-oncology, is pleased to announced that it has retained Lucosky Brookman LLP, a distinguished corporate finance and securities law firm, to assist in evaluating an uplisting to a senior national securities exchange such as the Nasdaq Capital Market or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Lucosky Brookman is the industry leader in “Uplisting” domestic or foreign quoted OTC companies and foreign exchange listed companies to the NASDAQ or NYSE. The firm brings extensive experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and securities law, advising both private and public companies on listing applications, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance matters.

“A strong corporate foundation and exposure to a wider investor base will become increasingly more important as we advance towards a clinical trial for our lead G-CSF antibody candidate and pursue the rapid advancement of our mRNA drug discovery program. Exploring an uplisting to a senior exchange is a natural step in our evolution, and we are confident that partnering with Lucosky Brookman will help us move forward strategically. A listing on a major exchange would enhance our visibility, strengthen investor confidence, and support long-term growth,” said Salim Dhanji, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ME Therapeutics.

ME Therapeutics plans to assess the necessary steps for uplisting and will work to meet the financial and regulatory requirements for approval. However, there is no guarantee that the Company will satisfy the criteria, that an application will be accepted or as to the timing for completion of any of these steps.

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a preclinical stage, Vancouver based biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting immune suppression in cancer. Our focus is on overcoming the suppressive effects of an important class of immune cells called myeloid cells to enhance anti-cancer immunity. For more information, please visit http://www.metherapeutics.com and the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

