Mdxhealth to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

on November 12

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, November 12, 2025, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET

IRVINE, California – November 3, 2025 (GlobeNewswire) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a leading precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Title:



Mdxhealth Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and

Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Date: November 12, 2025 Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET Conference Call Dial-in Details:











United States: 1-844-825-9789

Belgium: 0800 38 961

The Netherlands: 0800 94 94 506

United Kingdom: 0808 238 9064







Conference ID: 10203872 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1738892&tp_key=76bbbf3f0a

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About Mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenomic, exosomal and other molecular signatures and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of prostate cancer and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Waltham, Massachusetts and Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

ir@mdxhealth.com

LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

John Fraunces

Managing Director

Tel: +1 917 355 2395

Jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com





