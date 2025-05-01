SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mdxhealth to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14

May 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, May 14, 2025, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET

IRVINE, California – April 30, 2025 (GlobeNewswire) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a leading precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Title:

Mdxhealth Presents First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and
Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast
Speakers:Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer
Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer
Date:May 14, 2025
Time:4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET
Conference Call Dial-in Details:

United States: 1-844-825-9789
Belgium: 0800 38 961
The Netherlands: 0800 94 94 506
United Kingdom: 0808 238 9064



Conference ID:        10199102
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1716341&tp_key=092e4b795e

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About Mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

MDxHealth

info@mdxhealth.com

 
LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
US: +1 949 271 9223
ir@mdxhealth.com		 

Southern California Earnings
