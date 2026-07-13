McKesson Releases Fiscal Year 2026 Impact Report

Distributing one-third of medicines with more than 99% inventory and order accuracy, strengthening advanced cancer care for patients through support of approximately 3,300 independent oncology providers, and helping prepare the McKesson workforce for a human-led AI future

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation today published its Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) Impact Report, capturing how the company is actively turning purpose into action across healthcare. Covering the reporting period from April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026, the comprehensive report outlines key milestones achieved across McKesson’s four impact pillars: Our People, Our Partners, Our Community and Our Planet.

“At McKesson, impact is at the heart of our strategy and embedded in how we operate every day,” said Nimesh Jhaveri, R.Ph., Executive Vice President and Chief Impact Officer. “This year’s report reflects our progress in strengthening healthcare for the providers, patients and communities we serve today, while building the capabilities needed for tomorrow. As healthcare grows more complex, our focus remains simple: Advancing Health Outcomes for All®.”

Strategic Impact Pillars & Key Milestones

Our People McKesson helped prepare its over 43,000 workforce for a human-led AI future with a more than 95% digital learning participation rate among wired employees. The company also introduced its new McKesson Leadership Prescription uniting its I²CARE values and LEADRx behaviors to help employees lead with purpose, move with speed and deliver at the level customers and patients depend on — today and into the future.

Our Partners Patients count on safe, reliable access to critical medications — and through an automated, digitally connected distribution network, McKesson delivers on that promise by distributing one-third of America’s medicines with more than 99% inventory and order accuracy. Through The US Oncology Network, McKesson is helping reimagine how cancer care is delivered, advancing a community-based model that expands access to high-quality, patient-centered care close to home. Supporting approximately 3,300 independent oncology providers across The US Oncology Network, McKesson enables practices to deliver innovative therapies, participate in clinical trials and navigate increasing treatment complexity — advancing care for patients.

Our Community In FY26, McKesson and the McKesson Foundation contributed over $17 million to external organizations and initiatives that help make a meaningful difference in communities. Additionally, McKesson employees logged nearly 40,000 volunteer hours with over 700 charities across the U.S. and Canada. In recognition of these efforts, the McKesson Foundation awarded hundreds of individual and team grants, providing substantial charitable funding in support of employee-driven impact.

Our Planet Through its leadership in the National Academy of Medicine’s Climate Collaborative and collaboration with Guidehouse to develop the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition program, McKesson is helping accelerate emissions reduction and build a more sustainable, climate-resilient healthcare supply chain.



For more detailed data tables, sustainability indexes and comprehensive narrative case studies aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks, please download the complete publication.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Stories & Insights.

Melissa Seekely

Communications

Melissa.Seekely@McKesson.com