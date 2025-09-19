McKesson Announces New Organizational Structure

Enhances Strategic Focus and Clarity to Capital Allocation

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) today announced changes to its reportable segments and organizational structure, effective in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The new reporting structure enhances strategic alignment and transparency, supporting optimizing portfolio management to drive sustainable long-term value creation for shareholders.

“McKesson has a long history of leadership in healthcare, continuously evolving to meet the needs of our customers, providers, and the patients we collectively serve,” said Britt Vitalone, chief financial officer. “This updated reporting structure reflects a strategic evolution of our business – accelerating growth in the high-margin areas of oncology, multispecialty, and biopharma services. It enhances transparency and reinforces our disciplined approach to capital allocation and shareholder value creation.”

Additional details will be shared during the company’s upcoming Investor Day on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The new reportable segments are:

North American Pharmaceutical: A newly defined reportable segment combining McKesson's scaled wholesale drug distribution businesses in the United States and Canada. It delivers best-in-class distribution services to a broad customer base, including retail and community pharmacies, and institutional healthcare providers.

Oncology and Multispecialty: A newly defined reportable segment that includes a portfolio of integrated solutions across oncology and multispecialty providers and solutions. The segment includes specialty provider solutions, including distribution-related capabilities, such as specialty drug distribution and group purchasing organizations; and Practice management services supporting the largest physician-led, community-based oncology networks. The segment also includes other multispecialty providers, including retina and ophthalmology, and offers clinical trial services, specialty pharmacy solutions, and access to cutting-edge research, along with innovation through technology-driven insights.

Prescription Technology Solutions: Connects patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma through scaled, differentiated networks, improving medication access and affordability, while delivering measurable value to biopharma.

Medical-Surgical Solutions: Delivers medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other related services to healthcare providers across alternate sites of care. In May 2025, McKesson announced its intention to separate this segment into an independent company.

Other: Distribution and retail operations in Norway. On August 4, 2025, McKesson entered into a definitive agreement to sell our businesses in Norway. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Please refer to a separate 8-K submitted today with the Securities and Exchange Commission for supplemental historical information by new reportable segments for the fiscal quarters ending June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025, for the fiscal years ending March 31, 2024, and 2025.

Upcoming Investor Day

McKesson will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET. The event will feature presentations by McKesson’s leadership team and a live Q&A session with chief executive officer Brian Tyler and chief financial officer Britt Vitalone. The video webcast and additional details will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Stories & Insights.

We routinely use our website, investor.mckesson.com, to post information that may be material to investors, such as business developments, earnings, and financial performance, as well as presentation materials and details for upcoming and past events.

