MBX Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 23, 2026 | 
CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Azoulay, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the following upcoming March investor conferences:

Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL

UBS Biotech Summit Miami – Catalyst for Change

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Format: 1x1 meetings only
Location: Miami, FL

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Format: 1x1 meetings only
Location: Miami, FL

Barclays 28th Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL

The live webcasts, where available, can be accessed in the events section of the MBX Biosciences website at https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/events. Access to the webcast replays will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About MBX Biosciences
MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) preparing for Phase 3 development; an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291 in Phase 1 development, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical obesity candidates; and imapextide (MBX 1416) for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Phase 2 development. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Cassidy McClain
Inizio Evoke Comms
cassidy.mcclain@inizioevoke.com   
(619) 694-6291

Investor Contact:
Jim DeNike
MBX Biosciences
jdenike@mbxbio.com


