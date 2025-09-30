SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MBX Biosciences to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum

September 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Azoulay, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum on September 30.

Stifel 2025 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum
Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Format: Fireside chat
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the events sections of MBX’s website at https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/events. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About MBX Biosciences 
MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) in Phase 2 development; imapextide (1416) for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Phase 2 development; and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291 in Phase 1 development, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical obesity candidates. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at https://mbxbio.com/ and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Katie Beach Oltsik
Inizio Evoke Comms
katie.beach@inizioevoke.com   
(937) 232-4889

Investor Contact:
Jim DeNike
MBX Biosciences
jdenike@mbxbio.com


MBX Biosciences, Inc.
