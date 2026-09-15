Mayo Clinic and Thermo Fisher Scientific launch Precure, LLC to identify signs of disease before symptoms appear

Pioneering initiative will generate data at the frontier of healthcare to help transform early biological signals into new opportunities for prevention, diagnosis and treatment

ROCHESTER, Minn. and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo Clinic today announced the launch of Precure, LLC, with founding partner Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, to help transform how the life sciences community understands the biological changes that occur as people move from health toward disease.

Precure, LLC will create one of the world's leading biomedical datasets through one of the largest human multi-omics data-generation efforts, integrating proteomic, genomic and longitudinal clinical data to help researchers identify early biological signals of disease and provide a foundation for new discoveries in disease biology, diagnostics and therapeutics.

Many diseases begin developing biologically years before symptoms lead to a clinical diagnosis. By connecting molecular and clinical data over time, Precure, LLC has the potential to help researchers better understand these early changes, accelerate drug development and create new opportunities for earlier diagnosis, intervention and more personalized care across a wide range of diseases, such as cancer, cardiometabolic disease, neurological disorders and immune-mediated disease.

Precure, LLC will bring together molecular data generated from one million biospecimens, linked with longitudinal clinical information collected over several years, integrating genomic and proteomic information with Mayo Clinic's clinical data and expertise in a highly standardized setting. Advanced AI and large-scale data-analytics will be integral to identifying patterns within these complex datasets and translating them into actionable insights. Mayo Clinic will serve as the majority owner of Precure, LLC. Thermo Fisher joins the partnership as a minority owner.

"At Mayo Clinic, we are committed to transforming patient care through innovation," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. "By harnessing the full potential of multi-omics data, Precure, LLC aims to help us better understand disease before symptoms appear, accelerating discoveries that can lead to earlier diagnoses, more targeted treatments and better outcomes for patients."

Together, the organizations contribute complementary expertise designed to generate the molecular and clinical data needed to accelerate discovery and translate new insights into advancements in patient care:

Mayo Clinic combines world-class clinical and research leadership with advanced AI and data science capabilities, extensive biospecimens and longitudinal de-identified clinical data to accelerate discovery and translate insights into advances for patients.

Thermo Fisher brings industry-leading proteomics expertise and solutions, including its cutting-edge proteomics platform, Olink™ Explore HT, and Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Mass Spectrometry, kits and reagents to help build Precure, LLC's multi-omics ecosystem.

"Precure LLC has the potential to create a step change in how we generate and apply multi-omics data to improve human health," said Marc Casper, Chairman and CEO, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "By combining Thermo Fisher's leadership in scientific technology with Mayo Clinic's leadership in clinical care, research and innovation, we can create new opportunities at unprecedented scale to detect disease earlier, accelerate drug development and enable more precise therapies."

Precure, LLC complements Precure Research, Mayo Clinic's investigator-led scientific effort to understand the biological changes that occur as people move from health toward disease. Precure Research advances the science of identifying and understanding early disease signals, while Precure, LLC provides the scale, infrastructure and collaborations needed to generate population-scale molecular data and help translate discoveries into new diagnostics, therapeutics and other healthcare solutions. Mayo Clinic provides the pathway to validate discoveries and ultimately brings meaningful advances into patient care.

Mayo Clinic's involvement in Precure, LLC is intended to advance its nonprofit mission. Any financial returns to Mayo Clinic would be reinvested in its mission of patient care, research and education. Visit mayo.edu/research/precure for more information.

About Precure, LLC

Precure, LLC is a Mayo Clinic-controlled company established to generate and responsibly integrate population-scale molecular data with longitudinal clinical information. Precure, LLC creates the infrastructure and scale needed to enable external collaborations, disease-focused discovery and the development of new diagnostics, therapeutics and other healthcare solutions. It complements Mayo Clinic's investigator-led research and clinical translation activities.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mayo Clinic, and Precure, LLC and its ambitions and potential impact. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of these and other risks related to Thermo Fisher Scientific are contained in its most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," available in the "Investors" section of Thermo Fisher Scientific's website under "SEC Filings." These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and all parties disclaim any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Mayo Clinic