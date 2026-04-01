MaxCyte Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 31, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXCT), a leading cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, reported today that Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of MaxCyte granted inducement awards in the form of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 375,000 shares of MaxCyte’s common stock and a service-based restricted stock unit (“RSU”) award with respect to 187,500 shares of MaxCyte’s common stock to Parmeet Ahuja in connection with his appointment as Chief Financial Officer of MaxCyte. The awards were granted under the MaxCyte, Inc. 2026 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) with a grant date of March 30, 2026 with respect to the stock option award and April 15, 2026 with respect to the RSU award, as an inducement material to Mr. Ahuja entering into employment with MaxCyte, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options are scheduled to vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the 36-month period thereafter, subject to Mr. Ahuja’s continuous service with MaxCyte through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $0.676, the closing price of MaxCyte’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 30, 2026.

The RSUs are scheduled to vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of March 30, 2026 and the remainder vesting in three equal annual installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Ahuja’s continuous service with MaxCyte through the applicable vesting dates.

MaxCyte is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure DX™ gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

MaxCyte Contacts:

Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group

David Deuchler, CFA

ir@maxcyte.com

Media Contact

Oak Street Communications

Kristen White

+1 415-608-6060

kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com