Maverix Names Carla Jung Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Experienced Commercial Leader Will Work to Expand Patient Impact in Lung Cancer as Maverix Scales Its Portfolio

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverix Medical, a company focused on revolutionizing the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer, today announced the appointment of Carla Jung as Chief Executive Officer. Jung will lead the company's strategy, execution, and continued growth as Maverix scales its commercial organization and brings new products to market.

Since acquiring Thoracent in early 2025, Maverix has rapidly expanded its customer base and commercial footprint. Established to build a dedicated lung cancer platform, Maverix is now scaling that platform to deepen its clinical impact for patients and physicians on the front lines of lung cancer care.

"Carla is a seasoned professional who delivers results by seeking to bring out the best in everyone around her," said Duke Rohlen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ajax Health. "Since she joined as Chief Commercial Officer, the team has grown revenue by more than 30 percent year over year. In my view, her dedication to her team and to giving physicians the best possible solutions for their patients is unmatched."

As part of the leadership transition, David Beylik, previously Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted to Executive Chair, bringing valuable leadership and experience to guide the company through its next phase. Brian Lynch, who built the Thoracent sales organization that has become the beating heart of the company, will take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer and President of the Medical Device Division.

Jung brings 29 years of medtech experience. Prior to joining Maverix in 2025, she was Vice President, Coronary and Renal Denervation at Medtronic, where over 13 years she led the successful launch of more than ten cardiovascular products. She previously spent eleven years in sales at Boston Scientific and began her career in women's health at Eli Lilly. She holds an MBA from Columbia University and a BA from Villanova University.

"I'm honored to lead this team," said Jung. "In lung cancer, earlier diagnosis is one of the most powerful ways to improve outcomes. Our ambition is to make an impact across the entire continuum of care, from detection through treatment, with the goal of helping more patients survive this disease."

About Maverix Medical



Maverix Medical aims to improve and save lives by revolutionizing the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. We seek to bring cutting-edge technologies to lung cancer care, empowering clinicians to diagnose lung cancer earlier and treat patients more effectively.

Media Contact:



Will Kynes, Director of Marketing and Communications



wkynes@maverixmedical.com



www.maverixmedical.com

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SOURCE Maverix Medical