Matica Biotechnology Emerges as the Go-To CDMO for Cell & Gene Therapy in 2025

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matica Biotechnology, Inc., a U.S.-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in cell and gene therapies (CGT), announced today that it has secured over 10 new manufacturing projects in first half of 2025, surpassing its total 2024 revenue by Q2 of 2025. The new projects span preclinical to commercial stages and reflect growing demand from a diverse range of biotech companies—from foundation, emerging startups to publicly traded firms.

A key milestone includes a commercial manufacturing agreement with a mid-sized U.S. biotech for the late-stage production of a viral vector therapy—highlighting Matica's ability to support complex, regulatory-intensive programs at scale.

"This year's momentum reflects the trust our clients place in our facility, team, and technology," said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Biotechnology. "Just last month, we secured two additional major GMP projects, further validating our approach and capabilities. We're proud to support our partners across all stages of development with customized, compliant, and scalable manufacturing solutions delivered here in the U.S., as well as in Asia Pacific with Cha Group Hospitals and Medical University.""

Matica's growth is anchored by its brand-new, purpose-built CGT facility in College Station, Texas. Designed exclusively for viral vector manufacturing, the site features a fully single-use system that enables high productivity, seamless scale-up, and reduced contamination risk. The company's proprietary MatiMAX™ cell line platform for AAV and LVV production, combined with advanced in-house capabilities—such as efficient scale-up processes and industry-leading full-to-empty capsid analysis—ensures consistent product quality and regulatory readiness.

What differentiates Matica is its flexible, client-focused approach. Each project is tailored to meet the specific scientific, technical, and regulatory needs of its partners. As a U.S.-based CDMO, Matica also offers supply chain stability and full compliance with evolving FDA guidelines—key advantages in today's CGT landscape.

"We're not a one-size-fits-all CDMO," said Min Park, CCO of Matica Bio. "Our team works closely with each partner to deliver customized solutions that keep their programs on track—especially critical in such a fast-moving and high-stakes industry."

Looking ahead to 2026, Matica is preparing for further capacity and capability expansion and strategic collaborations to meet growing demand and continue advancing next-generation cell and gene therapies.

Matica Biotechnology is a viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that leverages advanced technologies at its purpose-built cGMP facility. With industry-leading expertise in process development, assay development, and cGMP manufacturing, Matica Bio serves as a trusted partner, seamlessly supporting its clients with streamlined operations throughout every stage of projects. Collaborating across multiple Matica sites worldwide, Matica Bio delivers excellence in the CDMO domain through innovations such as MatiMax™ proprietary cell lines, in-line process monitoring, and single-use technologies.

