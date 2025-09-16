Matica Bio Secures Commercial Manufacturing Deal with U.S. Biotech Company

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matica Biotechnology, Inc. (Matica Bio), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in viral vector manufacturing for cell and gene therapies, today announced a strategic commercial manufacturing agreement with a clinical-stage biotech company based in the United States.

This partnership marks a significant milestone as Matica Bio initiates GMP production of viral vectors to support the development of a novel advanced therapy targeting a serious and underserved disease area.

Under the agreement, Matica Bio will provide technology transfer, process scale-up, analytical testing, and commercial-scale GMP manufacturing services. These activities will support Biologics License Application (BLA) submission and future commercial supply of the medicine.

"This collaboration reflects Matica Bio's ability to support advanced therapeutic development from early development stage through to commercial manufacturing, all under strict regulatory compliance," said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio. "We are proud to contribute our capabilities to a pioneering novel program that has the potential to transform treatment options for patients in need. With Matica Bio's advanced technology—such as our manufacturing platform built on the proprietary MatiMax™ cell line, and advanced analytical capabilities including outstanding empty/full capsid ratio analysis—we demonstrate true expertise in delivering successful products for complex CGT programs in a continuously evolving market governed by strict regulatory requirements."

About Matica Biotechnology, Inc.



Matica Biotechnology is a viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that leverages advanced technologies at its purpose-built cGMP facility. With industry-leading expertise in process development, assay development, and cGMP manufacturing, Matica Bio serves as a trusted partner, seamlessly supporting its clients with streamlined operations throughout every stage of projects. Collaborating across six Matica sites worldwide, Matica Bio delivers excellence in the CDMO domain through innovations such as MatiMax™ proprietary cell lines, in-line process monitoring, and single-use technologies.

