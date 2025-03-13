MATELASER Introduces X1 Performance: The Ultimate Portable High-Energy Laser Therapy System for Pain Management

MIAMI, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MATELASER, INC., a pioneering force in laser therapy technology, is proud to announce the launch of the X1 Performance, the portable high-energy laser therapy system, designed to meet the highest U.S. medical quality standards for pain management, sports recovery, and rehabilitation.

Proudly manufactured in California, with its lightweight design (only 1160g) and unique 1064nm wavelength, MATELASER X1 Performance offers deep tissue penetration, powerful pain relief, and accelerated healing—all in a compact, highly portable device. This innovative system delivers 15W ISP (Intense Super Pulse) and 12W CW (Continuous Wave) output, providing clinic-level treatments anywhere, anytime.

A New Standard in Pain Management & Rehabilitation

As the demand for non-invasive, drug-free pain relief continues to rise, MATELASER X1 Performance is positioned to become an essential tool for doctors, chiropractors, physiotherapists, and sports medicine professionals. Its 1064nm wavelength sets it apart from traditional laser therapy devices that use 810nm or 980nm wavelengths, as 1064nm penetrates deeper into muscles, joints, and connective tissues, delivering faster and more effective healing.

“With the X1 Performance, we are bringing advanced, high-energy laser therapy to the next level—portable, powerful, and accessible to all healthcare professionals,” said Brian Kenney, VP Sales and Marketing of MATELASER, INC. “Whether you are treating chronic pain, sports injuries, or post-surgical recovery, X1 Performance provides an effective, non-pharmaceutical alternative to pain relief that supports the body’s natural healing process.”

Designed for Mobility, Versatility, and Convenience

Unlike traditional laser therapy systems that are bulky and confined to clinic use, X1 Performance is designed for maximum portability and flexibility. Weighing only 1160g, it allows doctors and therapists to provide professional-level treatment on the go.

Its compact and ergonomic design makes it ideal for:

Sports medicine professionals treating athletes on-site at games, training sessions, and tournaments.

Chiropractors and physiotherapists looking to expand their services with home visits and mobile care.

Doctors providing concierge medical treatments to high-profile clients.

Families seeking a powerful at-home solution for chronic pain r elief a nd injury recovery.

Cost-Effective Alternative to High-Priced Systems

Historically, high-powered laser therapy devices have been prohibitively expensive, limiting their accessibility to only large-scale clinics and hospitals. MATELASER X1 Performance disrupts this market by offering a premium high-energy laser therapy device at just $5,999.

For comparison, other laser therapy systems cost over $35,000—making X1 Performance a game-changer for clinics, independent practitioners, and sports medicine professionals looking for an affordable yet high-performance solution.

Testimonials from Leading Healthcare Professionals

Early adopters of the X1 Performance have already seen exceptional results.

Dr. David Zamikoff, President of the Florida Chiropractic Association and member of the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy stated: “This is the best investment I’ve made for my practice. My patients love the deep relief they get from the 1064nm laser, and the fact that I can take it anywhere allows me to expand my services beyond my clinic.”

Dr. Peter Michael, a sports medicine specialist, shared: “I’ve worked with numerous laser therapy devices, but the portability and power of the X1 Performance are unmatched. I can now bring high-energy treatments to athletes on-site without sacrificing effectiveness.”

Availability & Ordering Information

The MATELASER X1 Performance is now available for order in the U.S. and globally. Clinics, chiropractors, physiotherapists, and sports medicine professionals can now access a powerful, portable laser therapy solution at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems.

For more information about the X1 performance laser system, visit: www.lasertherapy.com

Media Contact:

info@matelasers.com

About MATELASER, INC.

MATELASER, INC., based in Miami, is a leading medical technology company specializing in high-energy laser therapy solutions for pain relief, rehabilitation, and sports recovery. Committed to innovation, accessibility, and quality, MATELASER delivers cutting-edge, non-invasive solutions that empower healthcare professionals and patients worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matelaser-introduces-x1-performance-the-ultimate-portable-high-energy-laser-therapy-system-for-pain-management-302400685.html

SOURCE MateLaser