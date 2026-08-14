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Marpai Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

August 14, 2026 | 
11 min read

Successful turnaround leads to lower operating costs and improved gross margin; debt restructuring and subsequent financing strengthen capital structure

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a leader in innovative healthcare technology, Third-Party Administration (TPA), and Pharmacy Benefit Management ("PBM") services, announced its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The second quarter marked the successful continuation of Marpai's turnaround.

Metric

Q2 2026

Q2 2025

Year-over-year

Revenue

$4.2 million

$4.7 million

10.5% decrease

Cost of revenue

$3.2 million

$3.9 million

19.0% decrease

Gross profit

$1.0 million

$0.7 million

33.6% improvement

Gross margin

23.9 %

16.0 %

Improved by 7.9

percentage points

Total costs and

expenses

$7.6 million

$8.3 million

8.0% decrease

Operating loss

$(3.4) million

$(3.6) million

4.8% improvement

Net loss

$(4.6) million

$(4.4) million

4.9% increase

Revenue declined primarily due to turnover and continued customer pruning. Cost of revenue decreased faster than revenue due to a reduction in claims processing expense, resulting in higher gross profit and gross margin. Total costs and expenses also declined, reflecting lower cost of revenue, information technology, sales and marketing, depreciation and amortization, and facilities expense, partially offset by higher general and administrative expense.

OPERATING AND STRATEGIC UPDATE

We continue to prune and adjust our customer base while adjusting our cost base to reflect our growing use of artificial intelligence ("AI") and other technological solutions to improve our efficiency and generate better returns.

Marpai continued to streamline its operating model during the quarter. Information technology expenses decreased to $1.1 million from $1.3 million in for the six months ended June 30, 2025, while sales and marketing expenses decreased to $136 thousand from $312 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Facilities expenses declined to $116 thousand from $160 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Debt Restructuring:

As previously disclosed, in May 2026, the Company amended its senior secured convertible debentures, extending their maturity to April 15, 2028, and revising the amortization schedule. In July 2026, the Company amended its AXA notes extending their maturity to 2029 and revising the amortization schedule and repayment schedules.

Capital raise:

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2026, on July 31, 2026, the Company priced a private placement offering of newly designated Series A Preferred Stock, generating aggregate gross proceeds of $12.1 million to the Company. The financing is expected to support the Company's operations and strategic priorities.

Management Commentary

"We believe that our second-quarter results demonstrate continued progress in revamping our cost structure to support the expected growth of the business by deploying AI and other technological solutions to improve our efficiency and increase our margins," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "While revenue continued to reflect lingering customer pruning and turnover, our lower cost of revenue and disciplined investments in process improvements and technology improved gross margin and reduced our operating loss. The debt amendments and subsequent financing improved our capital structure as we focus on growing our customer base profitably, improving client services, and building a more scalable platform."

SIX-MONTH 2026 RESULTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, revenue was $8.6 million, compared with $10.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Total costs and expenses were $14.5 million, compared with $15.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Operating loss was $5.9 million, compared with $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and net loss was $7.8 million, or $(0.31) per basic and diluted share, compared with $7.4 million, or $(0.49) per basic and diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities was $4.6 million for the first six months of 2026. As of June 30, 2026, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were $138 thousand. These balances do not include the $12.1 million of gross proceeds from the private placement completed after quarter-end, as disclosed above.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA, PBM and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget through its Marpai Saves initiative. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses statements regarding the Company's continued adjustments to its customer base while adjusting is cost base to reflect growing use of artificial intelligence and other technological solutions to improve efficiency and generate better returns; the Company's expectation that the capital raise through a private placement offering will support its operations and strategic priorities; the Company's belief that its second-quarter results demonstrate continued progress in revamping its cost structure to support the expected growth of the business by deploying AI and other technological solutions to improve its efficiency and increase its margins; and the Company's focus on growing its customer base profitably, improve client services and build a more scalable platform. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30, 2026



December 31, 2025











ASSETS:









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$                         138



$                               133

Restricted cash



6,437



8,818

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $86 and $21 as of June 30,

2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively



1,017



697

Unbilled receivables



1,085



280

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



327



408

Total current assets



9,004



10,336











Capitalized software, net





60

Operating lease right-of-use assets



193



218

Security deposits 



227



229

Other long-term asset



43



61

Total assets



$                      9,467



$                          10,904

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'  DEFICIT









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$                      5,783



$                            3,668

Accrued expenses



2,456



2,115

Accrued fiduciary obligations



7,270



8,521

Deferred revenue (including related party amounts of $317 and $0, respectively)



317



89

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



278



264

Current portion of convertible debentures, net



1,966



3,037

Other short-term liabilities



2,450



8,000

Vendor financing advance



2,000



Due to related party



1,026



Total current liabilities



23,546



25,694











Other long-term liabilities



18,306



11,450

Convertible debentures, net of current portion



6,122



5,795

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



384



528

Total liabilities



48,358



43,467

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES









STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT









Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 26,667,334 shares and

24,035,610 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025,

respectively



3



2

Additional paid-in capital



84,266



82,829

Accumulated deficit



(123,160)



(115,394)

Total stockholders' deficit



(38,891)



(32,563)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit



$                      9,467



$                          10,904

 

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended 





June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025



June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025

Revenue (including related party amounts of $183, $0, $183, and $0, respectively)



$                      4,166



$                            4,656



$                8,610



$              10,074

Costs and expenses

















Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

   shown separately below)



3,169



3,910



6,408



7,395

General and administrative



3,069



2,483



5,199



4,766

Information technology



1,109



1,291



2,266



2,681

Sales and marketing



136



312



365



556

Research and development









7

Depreciation and amortization





107



60



214

Facilities



116



160



229



311

Total costs and expenses



7,599



8,263



14,527



15,930

Operating loss



(3,433)



(3,607)



(5,917)



(5,856)

Other income (expenses)

















Other income, net



77



49



153



49

Interest expense, net



(1,227)



(813)



(2,002)



(1,633)

Loss before provision for income taxes



(4,583)



(4,371)



(7,766)



(7,440)

Income tax expense









Net loss



$                    (4,583)



$                           (4,371)



$               (7,766)



$              (7,440)

Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted



$                      (0.18)



$                             (0.28)



$                 (0.31)



$                (0.49)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and

   diluted



25,860,374



15,503,132



25,277,172



15,140,332

 

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)





Six Months Ended 





June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss



$                    (7,766)



$                           (7,440)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



60



214

Share-based compensation



1,120



1,043

Shares issued to vendors in exchange for services



55



1,008

Amortization of right-of-use asset



25



31

Non-cash interest expense



1,331



914

Amortization of debt premium and debt issuance costs, net



56



(17)

Bad debt expense



178



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables



(1,303)



(56)

Prepaid expense and other assets



101



176

Accounts payable



2,115



479

Accrued expenses



604



(516)

Accrued fiduciary obligations



(1,251)



871

Operating lease liabilities



(130)



(123)

Due to related party



26



Other liabilities



203



92

  Net cash used in operating activities



(4,576)



(3,324)

Cash flows from investing activities:









Proceeds from sale of business unit





500

Net cash provided by investing activities





500

Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of related party promissory notes



660



Payments on related party promissory notes



(660)



Proceeds from vendor financing advance



2,000



Proceeds from related party advance 



1,000



Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures





3,000

Payments of convertible debenture issuance costs





(162)

Payments on convertible debentures



(800)



(1,500)

Payments to seller for acquisition





(196)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a private offering, net







730

Net cash provided by financing activities



2,200



1,872











Net (decrease) increase  in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(2,376)



(952)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



8,951



9,232

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$                      6,575



$                            8,280











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in

   the condensed consolidated balance sheet









Cash and cash equivalents



$                         138



$                               619

Restricted cash



6,437



7,661

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed

   consolidated statement of cash flows



$                      6,575



$                            8,280

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information









Cash paid for interest



$                         591



$                               781

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marpai-reports-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-302851424.html

SOURCE Marpai

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