Marpai Inc. Announces Unprecedented Growth with 192,000 New Estimated Member Lives Across TPA and MarpaiRx PBM Platforms; Expects to Achieve Positive Cash Flow and EBITDA Beginning August 2026

TAMPA, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a leader in innovative healthcare technology, Third-Party Administration ("TPA"), and Pharmacy Benefit Management ("PBM") services, today announced a historic expansion of its business book. Following a series of newly secured commitments and confirmed new business across its Third-Party Administrator (TPA) and MarpaiRx Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) platforms, the Company estimates a total increase of 192,000 member lives scheduled to roll out between August 2026 and January 2027.

This influx represents a nearly six-fold increase in the Company's current member lives, potentially transforming Marpai's financial trajectory and market footprint. Driven, in part, by this increased growth, management projects that Marpai will achieve both positive cash flow and positive EBITDA starting in August 2026.

Unprecedented Operational Scaling

The multi-phase implementation highlights the accelerating market demand for Marpai's transparent, technology-enabled healthcare cost-containment strategies:

TPA Growth: Broad new commitments include 35,000 lives originating from two major clients set to go live on August 1, 2026. Additionally, a robust regional municipal pipeline includes a 2,500-life group starting July 1, alongside active, high-volume opportunities accelerating in Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Texas.

Broad new commitments include 35,000 lives originating from two major clients set to go live on August 1, 2026. Additionally, a robust regional municipal pipeline includes a 2,500-life group starting July 1, alongside active, high-volume opportunities accelerating in Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Texas. MarpaiRx PBM Expansion: The Company has secured commitments for 50,000 PBM lives, structured to launch between September 1, 2026 and January 1, 2027. This expanded engagement is expected to significantly scale MarpaiRx's specialized rebate aggregation services.

Management Commentary

"We view this is a watershed moment for Marpai," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "Securing 192,000 estimated new member lives validates the power of our integrated TPA and MarpaiRx PBM models. Employers and organizations are demanding real transparency and sustainable cost savings, which is exactly what our platform delivers. Scaling our business by nearly six times not only proves our operational capability but fundamentally shifts our financial profile, putting us on a clear, immediate path to positive cash flow and EBITDA in August 2026."

Strategic Financial Outlook

The anticipated transition to positive cash flow and positive EBITDA in August 2026 would mark a critical inflection point for Marpai. In tandem with this expected operational growth, Marpai's executive leadership continues to execute its broader financial strategy.

About Marpai, Inc. Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA, PBM and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget through its Marpai Saves initiative. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, these include, but are not limited to, the successful onboarding and implementation of the estimated 192,000 member lives, the timing of onboarding, client retention, regulatory changes impacting PBM or TPA operations, its projected achievement of positive cash flow and positive EBITDA starting in August 2026, that it views the new member lives as a watershed moment and that scaling its business by nearly six times not only proves its operational capability but fundamentally shifts its financial profile, putting it on a clear, immediate path to positive cash flow and EBITDA in August 2026.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

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SOURCE Marpai