Marker Therapeutics to Spotlight Multi-Antigen Recognizing (MAR)-T Cells in High-Profile Panel on CAR-T Cell Therapies

Virtual event with Key Opinion Leaders to discuss cell therapy landscape and shortcomings of CAR-T therapies set for May 28, 2025

HOUSTON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Juan Vera, will participate in a live webcast produced by Demy-Colton in collaboration with the WBB Research Institute titled “Seven Years After FDA Approval – Have CD19 CAR-T Cells Met Expectations?”. The virtual event is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

This one-hour virtual event will feature insights from leading voices in the cell therapy space, followed by a roundtable discussion. Dr. Vera will present Marker’s MAR-T cell therapy platform as a novel, non-engineered multi-antigen approach designed to address the shortcomings associated with CAR-T cell therapies. Panelists include renowned experts in the cancer field, whose contributions have significantly shaped the field of immuno-oncology:

Helen Heslop, M.D., DSC , Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Texas Children’s Hospital

, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Texas Children’s Hospital Malcolm Brenner, M.D., Ph.D. , Founding Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and Fayez Sarofim Distinguished Service Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Human and Molecular Genetics

, Founding Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and Fayez Sarofim Distinguished Service Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Human and Molecular Genetics Manali Kamdar, M.D. , Associate Professor, University of Colorado

, Associate Professor, University of Colorado Geoffrey Shouse, D.O., Ph.D. , Assistant Professor, City of Hope

, Assistant Professor, City of Hope Juan Vera, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Marker Therapeutics



The extensive knowledge and unique perspectives of the panelists promises a profound and impactful discussion.

Virtual Webcast Agenda – May 28, 2025 at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm E.D.T:

11:00 – 11:05 am Introduction

Sara Demy, Founder & CEO, Demy-Colton

Steve Brozak, President and Co-founder, WBB Securities 11:05 – 11:10 am Understanding the Shortcomings of CAR-T Therapy

Helen Heslop, MD, Baylor College of Medicine 11:10 – 11:15 am Overcoming the Current Limitations of CAR-T Therapy

Malcolm Brenner, MD, PhD, Baylor College of Medicine 11:15 – 11:20 am MAR-T Cells as Novel Approach to Address Unmet Needs

Juan Vera, MD, Marker Therapeutics 11:20 – 11:50 am Roundtable Discussion

Moderator:

Richard Marfuggi, MD, DMH (Medical Director of the WBB Research Institute)

Panelists:

Geoffrey Shouse, DO, PhD (City of Hoppe)

Helen Heslop, MD, DSC (Baylor College of Medicine)

Juan Vera, MD (Marker Therapeutics)

Malcolm Brenner, MD, PhD (Baylor College of Medicine)

Manali Kamdar, MD (University of Colorado) 11:50 – 12:00 pm Q&A



The roundtable discussion will be accessible online, allowing participants worldwide to join and take part in this crucial dialogue. To attend the roundtable discussion, please register at:

https://virtualsalon.demy-colton.com/2025/05/07/seven-years-after-fda-approval-have-cd19-car-t-cells-met-expectations/

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a Houston, TX-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company was founded at Baylor College of Medicine, and clinical trials that enrolled more than 200 patients across various hematological and solid tumor indications showed that the Company’s autologous and allogeneic MAR-T cell products were well tolerated and demonstrated durable clinical responses. Marker’s goal is to introduce novel T cell therapies to the market and improve patient outcomes. To achieve these objectives, the Company prioritizes the preservation of financial resources and focuses on operational excellence. Marker’s unique T cell platform is strengthened by non-dilutive funding from U.S. state and federal agencies supporting cancer research.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://www.markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts.

Media and Investor Contact

Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

+1 (713) 400-6400

investor.relations@markertherapeutics.com