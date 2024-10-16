Marinus Pharmaceuticals Further Strengthens Intellectual Property Estate with Method of Treatment Patent for ZTALMY® Titration Regimens

New U.S. patent issued for ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral titration regimens cover the treatment of a range of epilepsy disorders, expiring September 2042

Marinus continues to grow its IP portfolio to protect its scientific innovation

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced it has added to its intellectual property (IP) estate with a new patent issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral titration regimens covering the treatment of a range of epilepsy disorders, including CDKL5 deficiency disorder, tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). The U.S. patent No. 12,115,169 expires in September 2042.





“The new patent granted to Marinus further strengthens the IP protection of ZTALMY and supports our development and commercialization plans for ganaxolone in TSC and other areas of high unmet need, such as LGS,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “Our patent portfolio is the result of decades of research and scientific innovation, fortified by robust data on the pharmacology and effective clinical dosing of ganaxolone. We are pleased that the USPTO recognized that the claimed titration regimens are markedly different from prior titration regimens. We believe that this revised ganaxolone titration schedule has the potential to have a meaningful impact on tolerability, compliance, and lead to improved patient outcomes in a range of epilepsy disorders.”

