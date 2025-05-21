Mariano A. Garcia-Blanco, co-founder of Autoimmunity BioSolutions, was elected to the National Academy of Sciences

HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoimmunity BioSolutions (ABS), a biotechnology company pioneering targeted, immuno-corrective therapy for a highly prevalent, genetically-defined subpopulation of patients that suffer from autoimmune diseases, today announced that Dr. Mariano Garcia-Blanco , Co-Founder and Scientific Advisory Board Chair, has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) . The Academy announced the election of 120 new members and 30 international members in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original scientific research.

ABS was founded based on groundbreaking research of Drs. Gaddiel Galarza-Muñoz and Mariano A. Garcia-Blanco, when the Garcia-Blanco laboratory was at Duke University and University of Texas Medical Branch. Dr. Garcia-Blanco currently serves as the F. Palmer Weber Medical Research Professor and Chair of the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Cancer Biology at the University of Virginia. His research has significantly advanced the understanding of RNA biology, contributing to key insights in gene regulation, virology, and immunology. Additionally, his work has laid the foundation for novel approaches to treating infectious diseases and immune disorders.

"I'm deeply honored to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences," said Dr. Garcia-Blanco. "I am happy that our work on fundamental RNA biology led to discoveries that ABS is developing into new therapies that will improve the lives of patients with autoimmune diseases."

Dr. García-Blanco co-founded ABS based on findings regarding an important genetic driver of greater autoimmune disease severity and poor response to existing therapy. He continues to play an active role in guiding ABS's research efforts and is the Chair of its scientific advisory board. The founders discovered that a highly prevalent single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) that increases the risk and severity of autoimmune disease, does so by enhancing the expression of the soluble interleukin-7 receptor (sIL7R). ABS therapies target a branch of the interleukin-7 (IL7)-/interleukin-7 receptor (IL7R) pathway controlled by sIL7R, a critical amplifier of autoimmune reactions. As many as half of patients with autoimmune disease fail to respond adequately to current standards of care, and high percentage of them have the SNP and elevated sIL7R. ABS therapies, guided by ABS proprietary diagnostics, could revolutionize outcomes for these patients.

"Mariano's election to the National Academy of Sciences is a profound and well-deserved recognition of a career spent shaping the frontiers of genetics and RNA biology," said Gene Williams, CEO of ABS. "His scientific vision has been foundational to ABS from the start, and his contributions continue to guide our pursuit of transformative medicines. We're proud to celebrate this milestone with him—and even more proud to have his leadership as we bring forward a new generation precision targeted therapeutics and associated diagnostics in autoimmune disease."

The National Academy of Sciences, established in 1863, is a private, non-profit society of distinguished scholars engaged in scientific and engineering research. Election to the Academy is considered one of the highest honors in science and recognizes individuals for their outstanding contributions to original research.

Autoimmunity BioSolutions (ABS) is a seed-stage biotech developing precision targeted, immuno-corrective therapy for treatment of autoimmune diseases. This therapy is targeted to a genetically-defined subpopulation of autoimmune disease patients marked by a highly prevalent genetic variant (SNP) associated with increased risk and severity of various autoimmune diseases, and poor response to existing standards of care. ABS is also developing proprietary diagnostics to identify patients in this genetic risk category, to enable revolutionary treatment advances for patients who are underserved by existing standards of care in autoimmune disease.

