Marengo Therapeutics to Present Key Pipeline Updates at 2025 SITC Annual Meeting and Reveal First Asset from TriSTAR™ Platform Targeting Nectin-4

Lead program from TriSTAR T cell engager platform targets Nectin-4, a clinically validated tumor antigen overexpressed across multiple solid tumors, including urothelial cancer, NSCLC, TNBC, and esophageal cancer









Collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to feature four preclinical presentations exploring rational combinations of Invikafusp alfa with standard-of-care modalities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering precision immunotherapy approaches in oncology and inflammation & immunology (I&I), today announced it will for the first time present preclinical data on its lead TriSTAR program, TriSTAR0701, a dual-payload T cell engager targeting Nectin-4, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place November 5–9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland.

"The TriSTAR platform represents the next frontier in precision T cell engagers designed to harness the diversity of the T cell repertoire and selectively redirect unique T cell subsets against high value tumor targets," said Zhen Su, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Marengo Therapeutics. "The disclosure of Nectin-4 as the first target of our TriSTAR platform marks an important milestone as we expand our pipeline. TriSTAR0701 exemplifies the versatility of our dual-payload design — combining targeted tumor engagement with synergistic T cell activation to unlock potent and durable antitumor activity."

TriSTAR is a first-in-class, dual-payload design that delivers two T cell activation signals to overcome exhaustion in "cold" tumors and improve therapeutic index via selective engagement of unique T cell subsets within the TIL compartment.

Presentation 1 details:

Title: TriSTAR0701, a first-in-class T cell receptor β chain-directed T cell engager, retargets Vβ T cell subsets to Nectin-4-expressing tumors to promote potent and durable antitumor activity

TriSTAR0701, a first-in-class T cell receptor β chain-directed T cell engager, retargets Vβ T cell subsets to Nectin-4-expressing tumors to promote potent and durable antitumor activity Conference: SITC Annual Meeting 2025

SITC Annual Meeting 2025 Abstract Number: 914

914 Session Title: Immune-Stimulants and Immune Modulators

Immune-Stimulants and Immune Modulators Session Date: Saturday, November 8

Marengo's ongoing collaborations with Ipsen and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) are rapidly advancing a new class of immune therapies with the potential to transform outcomes across multiple solid tumor types. The company will feature four preclinical presentations in partnership with NCI evaluating rational combination strategies for Invikafusp alfa, the company's lead clinical-stage program, with standard-of-care agents including immune checkpoint blockade (ICB), chemotherapies, HDAC inhibitors, and PARP inhibitors.

The results further validate the importance of therapeutic regimens intended to expand and sustain antitumor immune activation with Invikafusp alfa across broader patient populations and in earlier lines of therapy.

Presentation 2 details:

Title: Triple combination therapy with a TCR Vb-directed bifunctional molecule, cisplatin and anti-PD-1 in immune checkpoint blockade-refractory head and neck murine tumor models

Triple combination therapy with a TCR Vb-directed bifunctional molecule, cisplatin and anti-PD-1 in immune checkpoint blockade-refractory head and neck murine tumor models Abstract Number: 629

629 Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies

Combination Immunotherapies Session Date: Friday, November 7

Friday, November 7 Collaboration: NIH/NCI CRADA

Presentation 3 details:

Title: A novel anti-TCR Vb targeted bispecific antibody in combination with a poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor (PARPi) enhances anti-tumor immune response in prostate cancer models

A novel anti-TCR Vb targeted bispecific antibody in combination with a poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor (PARPi) enhances anti-tumor immune response in prostate cancer models Abstract Number: 916

916 Session Title: Immune-Stimulants and Immune Modulators

Immune-Stimulants and Immune Modulators Session Date: Saturday, November 8

Saturday, November 8 Collaboration: NIH/NCI CRADA

Presentation 4 details:

Title: A novel TCRβ-directed IL-2 fusion molecule promotes memory CD8+ T cells with self-renewing properties in tumor ecosystems, further expanded by HDAC inhibition to elicit effective tumor suppression

A novel TCRβ-directed IL-2 fusion molecule promotes memory CD8+ T cells with self-renewing properties in tumor ecosystems, further expanded by HDAC inhibition to elicit effective tumor suppression Abstract Number: 914

914 Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies

Combination Immunotherapies Session Date: Friday, November 7

Friday, November 7 Collaboration: NIH/NCI CRADA

Presentation 5 details:

Title: Epigenetic modulation synergizes with TCRβ-targeted IL-2 to yield CD8+ T cell dependent, MHC-I independent tumor control via an antibody associated mechanism

Epigenetic modulation synergizes with TCRβ-targeted IL-2 to yield CD8+ T cell dependent, MHC-I independent tumor control via an antibody associated mechanism Abstract Number: 663

663 Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies

Combination Immunotherapies Session Date: Friday, November 7

Friday, November 7 Collaboration: NIH/NCI CRADA

About Marengo Therapeutics



Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, develops novel TCR-targeting antibodies that selectively modulate common and disease-specific T cell subsets of the germline TCR repertoire to provide lifelong protection against cancer and autoimmune diseases. With a passionate team of dedicated scientists experienced in immunology and oncology, and three proprietary platforms: Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR), Trispecific T Cell Engager (Tri-STAR) and T cell Depletor (MSTAR), Marengo is working to selectively target the right T cells in the right patients to create a world in which everyone's immune system can defeat cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit marengotx.com.

About the STAR™ Platform



Marengo's STAR™ Platform is a multi-specific antibody-fusion platform derived from Marengo's proprietary library of antibodies targeting germline-encoded variable Vβ regions of the TCR fused to different T cell co-stimulatory moieties. Combining a novel non-clonal mode of TCR activation with a T cell co-stimulator in the same molecule promotes a distinct mechanism of action that promotes durable anti-tumor Vβ T cell responses

About Invikafusp alfa (STAR0602)



Invikafusp alfa (STAR0602) is the lead candidate from Marengo's STAR™ platform. It is designed to selectively activate a common Vβ T cell subset found in all cancers by combining a non-clonal mode of TCR activation with a T cell co-stimulatory signal in a single molecule. This innovative approach promotes the expansion of clonally diverse, effector memory Vβ T cells, enhancing anti-tumor immunity and enabling durable tumor clearance. Extensive preclinical studies demonstrate STAR0602's potent anti-tumor activity in both mouse and human ex vivo models via a novel mechanism of action.

About the TriSTAR™ Platform



Platform Marengo's TriSTAR™ platform is a multi-specific antibody-fusion platform derived from Marengo's proprietary library of antibodies targeting germline-encoded variable Vβ regions of the TCR, fused to a T cell co-stimulatory moiety and a tumor-associated antigen binder. By expanding and redirecting a new pool of highly activated memory Vβ T cells, TriSTAR TCEs have the potential to overcome the effects of poor T cell quality and T cell exhaustion that may limit the activity of traditional TCEs.

Marengo Contacts:

Media



Peg Rusconi, peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Investors



Svetlana Makhni, smakhni@marengotx.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marengo-therapeutics-to-present-key-pipeline-updates-at-2025-sitc-annual-meeting-and-reveal-first-asset-from-tristar-platform-targeting-nectin-4-302584187.html

SOURCE Marengo Therapeutics