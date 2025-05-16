Marea Therapeutics Announces Publication in The Lancet of Positive Data from Phase 2a Clinical Trial of MAR001 for Cardiovascular Disease

Publication follows late-breaking oral presentation of Phase 2a results at the 93rd EAS Congress; MAR001 demonstrated approximately 53% placebo-adjusted mean reductions in remnant cholesterol and triglycerides at 12 weeks

Second publication of MAR001 preclinical results in eBioMedicine that demonstrate improved plasma lipid profiles

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases, today announced that positive results from a Phase 2a clinical trial of MAR001 were published in The Lancet entitled “Safety and efficacy of a novel ANGPTL4 inhibitory antibody for lipid lowering: results from phase 1 and phase 1b/2a clinical studies.” The publication follows a recent late-breaking oral presentation of the Phase 2a results at the 93rd EAS Congress and can be accessed here. In addition, Marea announced a publication of MAR001 preclinical results in the peer-reviewed journal eBioMedicine entitled “A Novel ANGPTL4 Inhibitory Antibody Safely Improves Lipid Profiles in Non-Human Primates.” The publication can be accessed here.

MAR001 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets ANGPTL4, a protein that is highly expressed in adipose tissue. Results from Marea’s Phase 2a clinical trial of MAR001 demonstrated approximately 53% placebo-adjusted mean reductions in remnant cholesterol and triglycerides at 12 weeks with a favorable safety profile.

“We are excited to have our MAR001 Phase 2a clinical results and preclinical data recognized within the broader scientific community through these publications in The Lancet and eBioMedicine,” said Ethan Weiss, M.D., chief scientific officer of Marea. “These findings validate ANGPTL4 inhibition and the ability of MAR001 to safely and effectively reduce remnant cholesterol and triglycerides, which align with genetic findings and support further development in addressing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk. We look forward to initiating a Phase 2b trial of MAR001 in the second quarter of 2025.”

About Remnant Cholesterol

Remnant cholesterol is carried by triglyceride-rich lipoproteins, is highly atherogenic, and drives cardiovascular events independent of classical risk factors like LDL cholesterol, diabetes, or obesity. There are currently no available targeted therapies to lower remnant cholesterol and improve metabolic function.

About MAR001

MAR001 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets ANGPTL4, a protein that is highly expressed in adipose tissue. By inhibiting ANGPTL4 and thereby augmenting lipoprotein lipase (LPL) activity, MAR001 is designed to lower remnant cholesterol and improve adipose tissue function. Human genetic data has identified ANGPTL4 as a highly promising therapeutic target because loss of function alleles lead to lower remnant cholesterol, improved adipose distribution, improved insulin sensitivity, lower triglyceride levels, and protection from cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

MAR001 is being developed to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in adults with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) plus elevated triglycerides and remnant cholesterol.

Preclinical models with MAR001 demonstrated reduction in triglycerides, remnant cholesterol and ectopic fat, and improved insulin sensitivity. Results from a Phase 2a study of MAR001 demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in remnant cholesterol and triglycerides. Marea plans to advance MAR001 into Phase 2b clinical development in the second quarter of 2025.

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company’s lead therapy, MAR001, is in Phase 2 clinical development for adults with metabolic dysfunction and high risk for cardiovascular disease. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, please visit www.mareatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

