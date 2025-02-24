Maravai LifeSciences Completes Acquisition of the DNA and RNA Business of Officinae Bio

Officinae Bio’s AI-driven sequence optimization expands Maravai’s family of brands, enabling rapid, cost-effective nucleic acid therapy development

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Officinae Bio’s DNA and RNA business. This acquisition combines Officinae Bio’s AI-enabled mRNA design platforms with Maravai and TriLink BioTechnologies’ leading drug substance manufacturing capabilities, providing customers comprehensive expertise and novel technologies for quick, calculated progression through the mRNA sequence-optimization phase and into clinical testing and commercial manufacturing.





Venice, Italy-based Officinae Bio’s proprietary digital platform accelerates the prototyping of mRNA drug candidates, enabling the rapid testing of diverse combinations of capping analogs, chemical modifications, and sequence designs to advance client discovery programs into the clinic.

“We are thrilled to bring Officinae into the Maravai family, where their talented team will add cutting-edge AI-driven sequence design and seamless e-commerce to our TriLink Discovery business. Together, we intend to accelerate the field of next-generation medicines in mRNA and CRISPR, using best-in-class chemistries, processes, and proprietary technologies like CleanCap® analogs,” said Trey Martin, CEO of Maravai LifeSciences. “This acquisition also marks our first move into the very important European marketplace with a manufacturing footprint. This market access will fuel our growth across multiple product lines in the post-pandemic era.”

Davide De Lucrezia, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Officinae Bio commented, “Joining forces with Maravai and TriLink allows us to extend our expertise in AI-driven tools for more customers to accelerate their development and to identify candidate sequences with fewer errors. Along with TriLink’s decades of chemical and biological manufacturing experience, we can now supercharge the design-build-test-learn cycle for our customers.”

Davide will continue to lead the Officinae Bio team, now a business within Maravai’s Nucleic Acid Production segment.

To learn more about Maravai’s portfolio and its products and services, visit https://www.maravai.com/.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapies companies.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, is a global leader in nucleic acid and mRNA solutions. TriLink delivers unrivaled chemical and biological experience, CDMO services, and high-quality readymade and custom materials, including its patented CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. Pharmaceutical leaders, biotech disruptors, and world governments depend on TriLink to meet their greatest challenges, from delivering the COVID-19 vaccine at warp speed, to empowering innovative treatments in oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, and neurological disorders, to enabling future pandemic response plans.

About Officinae Bio

Officinae Bio is a global leader in the advancement of biologically designed therapeutics through groundbreaking innovations in AI-enabled methodologies for nucleic acid manufacturing. The company is dedicated to pioneering research in gene-modified cell therapy, gene therapy, and RNA therapeutic development with cutting-edge tools and platforms.

DNA Platform

The Vulcanus DNA synthesis platform creates high-precision DNA libraries with exceptional control over variant representation, accelerating lead discovery through targeted sequence exploration with smart mutant libraries.

RNA Platform

The Mercury RNA platform generates libraries of precisely engineered untranslated regions (UTRs), optimizing efficacy and safety through enhanced translational efficiency and tissue-specificity.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated benefits of the Officinae Bio acquisition and the expected combined customer offerings, constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “soon,” “nears,” “slated,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, operational risks and competition. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely upon them. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views and we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

