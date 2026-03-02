SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MapLight Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPLT) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit (Miami, FL)
Date: Tuesday, March 10th
Format: Hosting 1x1 meetings

Event: Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)
Date: Wednesday, March 11th
Format: Presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings

Event: Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum
Date: Wednesday, March 18th
Format: Presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings

Where available, access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be posted under the “Events & Presentations” page on the Investor section of the company’s website at https://ir.maplightrx.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About MapLight Therapeutics

MapLight Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. The company’s discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation. 

For more information, please visit www.maplightrx.com.

For investor inquiries: investors@maplightrx.com

For media inquiries: media@maplightrx.com


Northern California Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring in San Francisco and South San Francisco
February 26, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: January Brings Year-Over-Year Layoff Decline
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie