Press Releases

MannKind to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 4, 2026 | 
DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), announced today its attendance at two upcoming investor conferences, at which MannKind’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Prentiss will participate in fireside chats and in 1x1 meetings with investors.

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami
Tuesday, March 10, 3:40 p.m. ET

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami
Wednesday, March 11, 1:00 p.m. ET

Links to the live audio webcast of the sessions will be available on MannKind Corporation’s website at: https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. Recorded versions will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Kate Miranda
(617) 921-5461
Email: ir@mnkd.com

Media Relations
Christie Iacangelo
(818) 292-3500
Email: media@mnkd.com


