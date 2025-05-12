Managing Director Peter Soelkner Leaves Role at Vetter

, May 12, 2025

: Vetter, a globally leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) announces changes within its senior management team: Managing Director Peter Soelkner will step down from his role at his request. He has decided to pursue new challenges outside of the company.

Ravensburg

“Peter Soelkner has led and developed our company very successfully for many years, with clear direction and foresight,” emphasizes Senator h. c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family. “Under his leadership, Vetter has grown dynamically – our revenue and employee numbers increased in a sustainable manner. Through his dedicated and value-oriented approach, Peter Soelkner has significantly contributed to positioning our family-owned business as a global player in the pharma and biotech industry. On behalf of the advisory board and the managing directors, I sincerely thank him for his long-standing contributions. We wish him all the best and much success in his future.”

Peter Soelkner has been a Managing Director since 2008 and was previously responsible for key account management and the global end-to-end supply chain. His responsibilities in the areas of corporate development and global sales will be taken over by Managing Director Carsten Press.



© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Managing Director Peter Soelkner

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its more than 7,000 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is an industry pioneer in sustainability and a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received gold status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the recognition as Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter’s commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.

