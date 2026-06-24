Mammogen Appoints Physician Executive and Breast Imaging Leader, Dr. Elise Berman, as Chief Medical Officer

Berman Joins Mammogen to Support Next Phase of Growth Following $30 Million Series A Financing to Advance RNA-Based Breast Cancer Detection Platform



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammogen , a female-led predictive health company developing RNA-powered molecular diagnostics for women’s health, today appointed Elise Berman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Berman brings more than two decades of leadership across breast imaging, medical affairs, and clinical development. She joins Mammogen as the company advances genTRU-breast™ through clinical validation and toward commercialization.

“Elise brings together breast cancer detection expertise, diagnostic development experience, and proven clinical leadership,” said Elizabeth Cormier-May, Chief Executive Officer of Mammogen. “She has spent her career evaluating and advancing technologies designed to improve breast cancer detection and understands both the strengths and limitations of imaging alone. Bringing her in to lead our clinical strategy is a defining moment for the company and an important step forward in our mission.”

Dr. Berman previously served as a senior medical advisor to Mammogen, where she shaped clinical trial design and established partnerships with leading academic institutions, national radiology groups, and oncology centers in support of genTRU-breast's path to clinical validation.

“For women with dense breasts and others at elevated risk, imaging alone does not always provide a clear path forward,” said Dr. Berman. “Despite remarkable advances, clinicians still have limited biologic information to help guide breast cancer detection. Mammogen is developing a new approach designed to bring molecular biology into the breast diagnostic pathway.”

Prior to joining Mammogen, Dr. Berman served as Chief Medical Officer at Delphinus Medical Technologies, where she led clinical development and medical affairs for an FDA-approved breast imaging platform and held medical affairs roles at AstraZeneca supporting breast oncology. Previously, she served as Medical Director, Section Chief of Breast Imaging, and Board Member at Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC), one of the nation’s largest private radiology practices, where she helped build four comprehensive breast imaging centers, established one of the region’s first and largest breast MRI programs, and built the region's largest dedicated breast imaging team.

Dr. Berman earned her M.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine. She then completed her residency at Harvard’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Hospital, and fellowship training at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Mammogen was founded within the broader IV BioHoldings (IVBH) ecosystem, an innovation platform focused on advancing scalable early detection technologies across multiple disease areas.

About Mammogen

Mammogen is a predictive health company developing RNA-powered molecular diagnostics to enable earlier disease detection in women’s health. The company’s lead product candidate, genTRU-breast™, is a blood-based assay designed to provide clinically actionable real-time biologic signal for breast cancer detection, particularly in women with dense breast tissue. Mammogen’s platform is built on scalable RNA biomarker discovery and computational interpretation, with a pipeline designed to expand into additional women’s health applications over time.

About IV BioHoldings (IVBH)

IV BioHoldings (IVBH) is a technology-driven science innovation lab built to industrialize biology, turning blood-based molecular signal into scalable early detection. IVBH applies advanced computation to biomarker discovery and launches and supports operating companies that translate platform discoveries into real-world clinical products across multiple disease areas. Active programs include lung health, metabolic health, and women’s health, with a defined roadmap for expansion into new verticals.

Company Contact

Katherine Vigeant

Katherine@IVBH.studio

508-451-3010