Mallinckrodt plc Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025 and Provides Guidance

Legacy Mallinckrodt Second Quarter 2025 Results

Delivers Second Quarter Net Sales of $485.1 Million, Reflecting a 5.7% Year-Over-Year Decrease on a Reported Basis; Excluding Impact of Therakos® Divestiture, Net Sales Grew 8.5%

Reports Net Income of $2.4 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $137.2 Million

Achieved Highest Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection) Net Sales Growth in Over a Decade

Legacy Endo Second Quarter 2025 Results

Delivers Second Quarter Total Revenues of $447.8 Million, Flat on a Reported Basis;

Excluding Impact of Divested International Segment, Revenues Grew 2.0%

Achieved XIAFLEX® (Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum) 9.4% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Combined Company Full-Year 2025 Guidance

Expects Total Company 2025 Net Sales of $3.57 Billion to $3.62 Billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.10 Billion to $1.13 Billion

Expects Par Health 2025 Net Sales of $1.72 Billion to $1.75 Billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $450 Million to $470 Million

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2025, the last quarter prior to its merger with Endo, Inc. ("Endo"), which occurred on July 31, 2025. The Company is also providing financial results for Endo on a standalone basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We are excited to be moving forward as a global, scaled, diversified therapeutics leader following the completion of the merger of Mallinckrodt and Endo last week," said Siggi Olafsson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With greater diversification and enhanced scale and capabilities, we see significant growth and value creation opportunities ahead for our combined business, and we look forward to working as one team to deliver on the compelling benefits of this merger for our shareholders, customers, employees and, ultimately, the patients we serve."

Mr. Olafsson continued, "The results for both legacy businesses in the second quarter underscore our confidence as we enter this new chapter together. Mallinckrodt's performance demonstrates continued positive momentum and strong execution, including the highest quarter of growth for the Acthar® Gel brand in more than a decade. Endo also continued advancing key growth drivers, as evidenced by strong XIAFLEX® performance and the advancement of the Sterile Injectables pipeline. Both teams have done tremendous work to position our combined company for success, carefully executing our integration plan while continuing to meet important business objectives. I am grateful for their efforts and dedication to our future as one company."

Par Health Spin-Off Update

The Company continues to make progress toward the planned spin-off of the combined generics pharmaceuticals and sterile injectables business, Par Health. With financing secured for the merger, the Company is well positioned to move forward with the spin-off in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to approval by Mallinckrodt's Board of Directors and other conditions. Until the spin-off, Par Health will continue to operate as a fully owned business of the merged company.

Legacy Mallinckrodt Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Legacy Mallinckrodt's net sales in the second quarter of 2025 were $485.1 million, compared to $514.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. This reflects a 5.7% decrease on a reported and constant currency basis. Excluding the impact of the Therakos® divestiture, total net sales grew by 8.5%.

The Specialty Brands segment reported net sales of $264.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $274.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. This 3.7% decrease includes the impact of the Therakos divestiture. Excluding Therakos, Specialty Brands net sales grew by 27.5%, driven primarily by growth in Acthar Gel and continued uptake in the SelfJect™ device. Acthar Gel net sales increased $57.4 million, or 48.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 to $175.1 million.

The Specialty Generics segment reported net sales of $220.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $239.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. This 7.9% decrease was driven primarily by competitive pressures on finished dosage opioids and Acetaminophen (APAP) products, somewhat offset by strong performance in finished dose attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Addiction Treatment product families.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 increased $36.8 million, or 18.9%, to $231.8 million, compared to $195.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin was 47.8% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with 37.9% in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 was $137.2 million, compared to $174.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, driven by strength in Acthar Gel, largely offset by the impact of the Therakos divestiture, incremental commercial investments for Acthar Gel and the impact of nitric oxide competition in the U.S.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, an improvement from a net loss of $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Legacy Endo Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Legacy Endo's total revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $447.8 million, flat compared to $446.6 million in the combined second quarter of 2024. Excluding the International Pharmaceuticals business, which was divested in the second quarter, total revenues increased by 2.0%.

The Branded Pharmaceuticals segment reported revenues of $227.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $225.1 million in the combined second quarter of 2024. This change was led by strong XIAFLEX and SUPPRELIN® LA (histrelin acetate) revenue growth. XIAFLEX revenues increased 9.4% to $138.6 million, compared to $126.6 million in the combined second quarter of 2024.

The Sterile Injectables segment reported revenues of $87.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $90.8 million in the combined second quarter of 2024. This change was primarily driven by competitive pressure on ADRENALIN® vials and VASOSTRICT®, which was partially offset by increased revenues from ADRENALIN ready-to-use premixed bag products as well as increased volumes across other sterile injectables products.

The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment reported revenues of $119.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $110.1 million in the combined second quarter of 2024. This change was primarily driven by increased revenue from lidocaine patch 5%.

The International Pharmaceuticals segment reported revenues of $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $20.7 million in the combined second quarter of 2024. This change was a result of the previously announced divestiture of the International Pharmaceuticals business that was completed on June 17, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 was $149.8 million, compared to $175.8 million in the combined second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by lower adjusted gross margin due to changes in product mix and investments in the Sterile Injectables manufacturing network.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $59.6 million, compared to net income of $6.4 billion in the combined second quarter of 2024. This change was primarily due to gains arising from the Endo International plc plan of reorganization recorded in the second quarter of 2024 and the application of fresh start accounting.

Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $63.9 million, compared to $104.7 million in the combined second quarter of 2024. This change was primarily due to a decrease in adjusted EBITDA coupled with an increase in interest expense.

Please see our website (https://www.MNK-Endo.com) for certain unaudited historical financial information for the combined company on a non-GAAP pro forma basis to supplement the information disclosed in this press release.

Combined Company 2025 Financial Guidance

For the total company for full-year fiscal 2025, the Company expects:





2025 Guidance Total Net Sales $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion Adjusted EBITDA $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion

For the Par Health business for full-year fiscal 2025, the Company expects:





2025 Guidance Total Net Sales $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion Adjusted EBITDA $450 million to $470 million

In addition, the Company is raising 2025 full-year net sales growth guidance for Acthar Gel from a high-single digit range to a 20% to 30% range and reaffirming guidance for high-single digit XIAFLEX revenue growth for full-year 2025.

The aforementioned guidance ranges for Adjusted EBITDA do not include transaction-related compensation expenses related to the merger.

The Company does not provide comparable GAAP measures for its forward-looking non-GAAP guidance or a reconciliation of such measures because the reconciling items described in the definition of Adjusted EBITDA provided below are inherently uncertain and difficult to estimate and cannot be predicted without unreasonable effort. The variability of such items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP results.

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in this release for a discussion of non-GAAP measures and reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for the second quarter.

Please see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 27, 2025, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for additional information.

Information Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding future financial condition and operating results of the combined business and Par Health, expected product launches, legal, economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Mallinckrodt's businesses and any other statements regarding events or developments Mallinckrodt believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, may be "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: the expected benefits and synergies of the business combination with Endo ("Business Combination") may not be fully realized in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to Mallinckrodt's increased indebtedness as a result of the Business Combination and significant transaction costs related to the Business Combination; uncertainties related to a future separation of the combined generics pharmaceuticals businesses and sterile injectables business including the risk that the separation may not occur on a timely basis or at all; potential changes in Mallinckrodt's business strategy and performance; exposure to global economic conditions and market uncertainty; the exercise of contingent value rights by the Opioid Master Disbursement Trust II; governmental investigations and inquiries, regulatory actions, and lawsuits, in each case related to Mallinckrodt or its officers; Mallinckrodt's contractual and court-ordered compliance obligations that, if violated, could result in penalties; compliance with and restrictions under the global settlement to resolve all opioid-related claims; matters related to Acthar Gel, including the settlement with governmental parties to resolve certain disputes and compliance with and restrictions under the related corporate integrity agreement; the ability to maintain relationships with Mallinckrodt's suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties following the emergence from the 2023 bankruptcy proceedings ("2023 Bankruptcy Proceedings"); scrutiny from governments, legislative bodies and enforcement agencies related to sales, marketing and pricing practices; pricing pressure on certain of Mallinckrodt's products due to legal changes or changes in insurers' or other payers' reimbursement practices resulting from recent increased public scrutiny of healthcare and pharmaceutical costs; the reimbursement practices of governmental health administration authorities, private health coverage insurers and other third-party payers; complex reporting and payment obligations under the Medicare and Medicaid rebate programs and other governmental purchasing and rebate programs; cost containment efforts of customers, purchasing groups, third-party payers and governmental organizations; changes in or failure to comply with relevant laws and regulations; any undesirable side effects caused by Mallinckrodt's approved and investigational products, which could limit their commercial profile or result in other negative consequences; Mallinckrodt's and its partners' ability to successfully develop, commercialize or launch new products or expand commercial opportunities of existing products, including Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) SelfJect, the INOmax Evolve DS delivery system, and XIAFLEX; Mallinckrodt's ability to successfully identify or discover additional products or product candidates; Mallinckrodt's ability to navigate price fluctuations and pressures, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits of price increases of its products; competition; Mallinckrodt's and its partners' ability to protect intellectual property rights, including in relation to ongoing and future litigation; limited clinical trial data for Acthar Gel; the timing, expense and uncertainty associated with clinical studies and related regulatory processes; product liability losses and other litigation liability; material health, safety and environmental laws and related liabilities; business development activities or other strategic transactions; attraction and retention of key personnel; the effectiveness of information technology infrastructure, including risks of external attacks or failures; customer concentration; Mallinckrodt's reliance on certain individual products that are material to its financial performance; Mallinckrodt's ability to receive sufficient procurement and production quotas granted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; complex manufacturing processes; reliance on third-party manufacturers and supply chain providers and related market disruptions; conducting business internationally; Mallinckrodt's significant levels of intangible assets and related impairment testing; natural disasters or other catastrophic events; Mallinckrodt's substantial indebtedness and settlement obligation, its ability to generate sufficient cash to reduce its indebtedness and its potential need and ability to incur further indebtedness; restrictions contained in the agreements governing Mallinckrodt's indebtedness and settlement obligation on Mallinckrodt's operations, future financings and use of proceeds; Mallinckrodt's variable rate indebtedness; Mallinckrodt's tax treatment by the Internal Revenue Service under Section 7874 and Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; future changes to applicable tax laws or the impact of disputes with governmental tax authorities; the impact of Irish laws; the impact on the holders of Mallinckrodt's ordinary shares if Mallinckrodt were to cease to be a reporting company in the United States; the comparability of Mallinckrodt's post-emergence financial results and the projections filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and the lack of comparability of Mallinckrodt's historical financial statements and information contained in its financial statements after the adoption of fresh-start accounting following emergence from the 2023 Bankruptcy Proceedings.

The "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Mallinckrodt's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2024, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 28, 2025, and its Quarterly Report for the quarterly period ended June 27, 2025 to be filed with the SEC, its Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended, filed with the SEC, and other filings with the SEC, all of which are on file with the SEC and available from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and Mallinckrodt's website (www.mallinckrodt.com), identify and describe in more detail the risks and uncertainties to which Mallinckrodt's businesses are subject.

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended



June 27,



2025



Percent of Net sales



June 28,



2024



Percent of Net sales Net sales $ 485.1



100.0 %



$ 514.3



100.0 % Cost of sales 253.3



52.2



319.3



62.1 Gross profit 231.8



47.8



195.0



37.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 150.6



31.0



127.9



24.9 Combination, integration, and other related expenses 22.6



4.7



—



— Research and development expenses 23.6



4.9



29.2



5.7 Restructuring charges, net (0.2)



—



0.2



— Liabilities management and separation costs 2.2



0.5



10.3



2.0 Operating income 33.0



6.8



27.4



5.3 Interest expense (32.6)



(6.7)



(59.4)



(11.5) Interest income 5.9



1.2



6.0



1.2 Loss on divestiture (0.5)



(0.1)



—



— Other income (expense), net 7.2



1.5



(3.5)



(0.7) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 13.0



2.7



(29.5)



(5.7) Income tax expense 10.7



2.2



13.9



2.7 Income (loss) from continuing operations 2.3



0.5



(43.4)



(8.4) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 0.1



—



0.1



— Net income (loss) $ 2.4



0.5 %



$ (43.3)



(8.4) %































Basic income (loss) per share:



























Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.12











$ (2.20)







Income from discontinued operations 0.01











0.01







Net income (loss) $ 0.12











$ (2.20)







Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 19.7











19.7







































Diluted income (loss) per share:



























Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.11











$ (2.20)







Income from discontinued operations —











0.01







Net income (loss) $ 0.12











$ (2.20)







Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 20.1











19.7









MALLINCKRODT PLC CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in millions)











































Three Months Ended



June 27, 2025



June 28, 2024



Gross



profit SG&A R&D Adjusted



EBITDA



Gross



profit SG&A R&D Adjusted



EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 231.8 $ 150.6 $ 23.6 $ 2.4



$ 195.0 $ 127.9 $ 29.2 $ (43.3) Adjustments:



































Interest expense, net — — — 26.7



— — — 53.4 Income tax expense — — — 10.7



— — — 13.9 Depreciation 8.4 (0.6) (0.1) 9.1



8.0 (0.4) (0.3) 8.7 Amortization 13.2 — — 13.2



23.4 — — 23.4 Combination, integration, and other related



expenses (1) — — — 22.6



— — — — Restructuring charges, net — — — (0.2)



— — — 0.2 Liabilities management and separation costs (2) — — — 2.2



— — — 10.3 Loss on divestiture — — — 0.5



— — — — Reorganization items, net (3) — — — —



— 3.3 — (3.3) Income from discontinued operations — — — (0.1)



— — — (0.1) Change in contingent consideration fair value — (0.9) — 0.9



— (0.7) — 0.7 Change in derivative asset & liabilities fair value — — — 0.4



— — — 0.2 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity investment — — — (4.0)



— — — 4.3 Share-based compensation — (4.9) (0.2) 5.1



0.1 (3.2) (0.1) 3.4 Fresh-start inventory-related expense (4) 47.7 — — 47.7



108.6 — — 108.6 Recovery of bad debt - customer bankruptcy — — — —



— 6.4 — (6.4) As adjusted: $ 301.1 $ 144.2 $ 23.3 $ 137.2



$ 335.1 $ 133.3 $ 28.8 $ 174.0









(1) Represents legal, financial, and other advisory and consulting expenses, which primarily relate to shareholder matters, integration planning, and regulatory costs associated with the Business Combination. (2) Represents costs primarily related to the proposed future separation of the combined generics pharmaceuticals businesses of Mallinckrodt and Endo and Endo's sterile injectables business ("Separation") during the three months ended June 27, 2025. Represents professional fees incurred as the Company explored potential sales of non-core assets to enable further deleveraging post-emergence from the 2023 Bankruptcy Proceedings during the three months ended June 28, 2024. (3) As of December 30, 2023, professional fees directly related to the 2023 Bankruptcy Proceedings that were previously reflected as reorganization items, net, are classified within SG&A expenses. (4) Represents inventory step-up amortization of $47.7 million for the three months ended June 27, 2025 and inventory step-up amortization of $109.1 million and $0.5 million of fresh-start inventory-related income during the three months ended June 28, 2024.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (unaudited, in millions)



























Three Months Ended June 27, 2025



Specialty



Brands



Specialty



Generics



Total Net sales $ 264.3



$ 220.8



$ 485.1 Cost of sales (1) 109.4



139.4



248.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59.4



31.3



90.7 Research and development expenses 8.3



5.6



13.9 Restructuring charges, net (0.2)



—



(0.2) Segment operating income $ 87.4



$ 44.5



131.9 Corporate and unallocated expenses:



















Cost of sales (2)















4.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2)















59.9 Combination, integration, and other related expenses (3)















22.6 Research and development expenses (2)















9.7 Liabilities management and separation costs (4)















2.2 Operating income















33.0 Interest expense















(32.6) Interest income















5.9 Loss on divestiture















(0.5) Other income, net















7.2 Income from continuing operations before income taxes















$ 13.0























Depreciation and amortization $ 12.2



$ 9.8















Three Months Ended June 28, 2024



Specialty



Brands



Specialty



Generics



Total Net sales $ 274.5



$ 239.8



$ 514.3 Cost of sales (1) 151.9



162.1



314.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66.3



19.6



85.9 Research and development expenses 12.1



6.3



18.4 Restructuring charges, net 0.2



—



0.2 Segment operating income $ 44.0



$ 51.8



95.8 Corporate and unallocated expenses:



















Cost of sales (2)















5.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2)















42.0 Research and development expenses (2)















10.8 Liabilities management and separation costs (4)















10.3 Operating Income















27.4 Interest expense















(59.4) Interest income















6.0 Other expense, net















(3.5) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes















$ (29.5)























Depreciation and amortization $ 21.5



$ 10.5

















(1) Includes $47.7 million and $76.5 million of inventory step-up amortization within the Specialty Brands segment during the three months ended June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively. Includes $32.6 million of inventory step-up amortization and $0.5 million of fresh-start inventory-related income within the Specialty Generics segment during the three months ended June 28, 2024. (2) Includes certain compensation, information technology, legal, environmental and other costs not charged to our reportable segments. (3) Represents legal, financial, and other advisory and consulting expenses, which primarily relate to shareholder matters, integration planning, and regulatory costs associated with the Business Combination. (4) Represents costs primarily related to the Separation during the three months ended June 27, 2025. Represents professional fees incurred as the Company explored potential sales of non-core assets to enable further deleveraging post-emergence from the 2023 Bankruptcy Proceedings during the three months ended June 28, 2024.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SELECT PRODUCT LINE NET SALES AND CONSTANT-CURRENCY GROWTH (unaudited, in millions)











































Three Months Ended



























June 27, 2025



June 28, 2024



Percent change



Currency



impact



Constant-



currency



growth (loss) Acthar Gel $ 175.1



$ 117.7



48.8 %



— %



48.8 % INOmax 61.9



66.4



(6.8)



(0.1)



(6.7) Therakos (1) —



67.2



(100.0)



—



(100.0) Amitiza 17.2



15.3



12.4



—



12.4 Terlivaz 8.0



5.3



50.9



—



50.9 Other 2.1



2.6



(19.2)



3.5



(22.7) Specialty Brands 264.3



274.5



(3.7)



—



(3.7)







































Opioids 73.2



95.2



(23.1)



—



(23.1) ADHD 48.7



41.8



16.5



—



16.5 Addiction treatment 26.5



21.0



26.2



(0.1)



26.3 Other 0.6



3.6



(83.3)



—



(83.3) Generics 149.0



161.6



(7.8)



—



(7.8) Controlled substances 27.5



26.4



4.2



—



4.2 APAP 39.6



47.3



(16.3)



—



(16.3) Other 4.7



4.5



4.4



—



4.4 API 71.8



78.2



(8.2)



—



(8.2) Specialty Generics 220.8



239.8



(7.9)



—



(7.9) Net sales $ 485.1



$ 514.3



(5.7) %



— %



(5.7) %









(1) On November 29, 2024, the Company completed the sale of the Therakos business. As result, there were three months of Therakos net sales during the three months ended June 28, 2024, which did not recur in the three months ended June 27, 2025. Excluding Therakos, Specialty Brands and total company net sales were $207.3 million and $447.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 28, 2024.

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



































Six Months Ended



June 27,



2025



Percent of Net sales



June 28,



2024



Percent of Net sales Net sales $ 905.0



100.0 %



$ 982.1



100.0 % Cost of sales 470.3



52.0



623.1



63.4 Gross profit 434.7



48.0



359.0



36.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 298.1



32.9



264.8



27.0 Combination, integration, and other related expenses 43.1



4.8



—



— Research and development expenses 44.1



4.9



57.1



5.8 Restructuring charges, net (2.2)



(0.2)



10.4



1.1 Liabilities management and separation costs 3.6



0.4



17.0



1.7 Operating income 48.0



5.3



9.7



1.0 Interest expense (65.4)



(7.2)



(118.5)



(12.1) Interest income 11.7



1.3



12.8



1.3 Loss on divestiture (6.7)



(0.7)



—



— Other income, net 1.4



0.2



0.2



— Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (11.0)



(1.2)



(95.8)



(9.8) Income tax expense 14.6



1.6



13.2



1.3 Loss from continuing operations (25.6)



(2.8)



(109.0)



(11.1) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 0.3



—



0.3



— Net loss $ (25.3)



(2.8) %



$ (108.7)



(11.1) %































Basic and diluted (loss) income per share:



























Loss from continuing operations $ (1.30)











$ (5.53)







Income from discontinued operations 0.02











$ 0.02







Net loss $ (1.28)











$ (5.52)







Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:



























Basic 19.7











19.7







Diluted 19.7











19.7









MALLINCKRODT PLC CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in millions)











































Six Months Ended



June 27, 2025



June 28, 2024



Gross



profit SG&A R&D Adjusted



EBITDA



Gross



profit SG&A R&D Adjusted



EBITDA Net loss $ 434.7 $ 298.1 $ 44.1 $ (25.3)



$ 359.0 $ 264.8 $ 57.1 $ (108.7) Adjustments:



































Interest expense, net — — — 53.7



— — — 105.7 Income tax expense — — — 14.6



— — — 13.2 Depreciation 16.8 (1.1) (0.3) 18.2



17.4 (0.9) (0.7) 19.0 Amortization 26.6 — — 26.6



48.2 — — 48.2 Combination, integration, and other related



expenses (1) — — — 43.1



— — — — Restructuring charges, net (2) — — — (2.2)



— 2.5 — 7.9 Liabilities management and separation costs (3) — — — 3.6



— — — 17.0 Losses on divestiture — — — 6.7



— — — — Reorganization items, net (4) — — — —



— (4.7) — 4.7 Income from discontinued operations — — — (0.3)



— — — (0.3) Change in contingent consideration fair value — (0.8) — 0.8



— (2.1) — 2.1 Change in derivative asset & liabilities fair value — — — 3.0



— — — 4.0 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity investment — — — 2.2



— — — (2.7) Share-based compensation 0.2 (14.0) (0.6) 14.8



0.1 (5.0) (0.2) 5.3 Fresh-start inventory-related expense (5) 80.0 — — 80.0



209.9 — — 209.9 Recovery of bad debt - customer bankruptcy — — — —



— 6.4 — (6.4) As adjusted: $ 558.3 $ 282.2 $ 43.2 $ 239.5



$ 634.6 $ 261.0 $ 56.2 $ 318.9









(1) Represents legal, financial, and other advisory and consulting expenses, which primarily relate to shareholder matters, integration planning, and regulatory costs associated with the Business Combination. (2) Includes a net $2.5 million gain on termination of a lease in SG&A during the six months ended June 28, 2024. (3) Represents costs primarily related to the Separation during the six months ended June 27, 2025. Represents professional fees incurred as the Company explored potential sales of non-core assets to enable further deleveraging post-emergence from the 2023 Bankruptcy Proceedings during the six months ended June 28, 2024. (4) As of December 30, 2023, professional fees directly related to the 2023 bankruptcy proceedings that were previously reflected as reorganization items, net, are classified within SG&A expenses. (5) Represents inventory step-up amortization of $80.0 million during the six months ended June 27, 2025 and inventory step-up amortization of $212.4 million and $2.5 million of fresh-start inventory-related income during the six months ended June 28, 2024.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (unaudited, in millions)



























Six Months Ended June 27, 2025



Specialty



Brands



Specialty



Generics



Total Net sales $ 471.6



$ 433.4



$ 905.0 Cost of sales (1) 201.8



260.9



462.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 118.4



58.2



176.6 Research and development expenses 15.6



10.8



26.4 Restructuring charges, net (2.2)



—



(2.2) Segment operating income $ 138.0



$ 103.5



241.5 Corporate and unallocated expenses:



















Cost of sales (2)















7.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2)















121.5 Combination, integration, and other related expenses (3)















43.1 Research and development expenses (2)















17.7 Liabilities management and separation costs (4)















3.6 Operating income















48.0 Interest expense















(65.4) Interest income















11.7 Loss on divestiture















(6.7) Other expense, net















1.4 Income from continuing operations before income taxes















$ (11.0)



























Depreciation and amortization $ 24.3



$ 19.6



































Six Months Ended June 28, 2024



Specialty



Brands



Specialty



Generics



Total Net sales $ 531.8



$ 450.3



$ 982.1 Cost of sales (1) 294.4



321.4



615.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 125.4



39.0



164.4 Research and development expenses 25.5



12.2



37.7 Restructuring charges, net 10.4



—



10.4 Segment operating income $ 76.1



$ 77.7



153.8 Corporate and unallocated expenses:



















Cost of sales (2)















7.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2)















100.4 Research and development expenses (2)















19.4 Liabilities management and separation costs (4)















17.0 Operating Income















9.7 Interest expense















(118.5) Interest income















12.8 Other income, net















0.2 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes















$ (95.8)























Depreciation and amortization $ 43.9



$ 22.7

















(1) Includes $80.0 million and $148.5 million of inventory step-up amortization within the Specialty Brands segment during the six months ended June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively. Includes $63.9 million of inventory step-up amortization and $2.5 million of fresh-start inventory-related income within the Specialty Generics segment during the six months ended June 28, 2024. (2) Includes certain compensation, information technology, legal, environmental and other costs not charged to our reportable segments. (3) Represents legal, financial, and other advisory and consulting expenses, which primarily relate to shareholder matters, integration planning, and regulatory costs associated with the Business Combination. (4) Represents costs primarily related to the Separation during the six months ended June 27, 2025. Represents professional fees incurred as the Company explored potential sales of non-core assets to enable further deleveraging post-emergence from the 2023 Bankruptcy Proceedings during the six months ended June 28, 2024.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SELECT PRODUCT LINE NET SALES AND CONSTANT-CURRENCY GROWTH (unaudited, in millions)











































Six Months Ended



























June 27, 2025



June 28, 2024



Percent change



Currency



impact



Constant-



currency



growth (loss) Acthar Gel $ 290.5



$ 220.5



31.7 %



— %



31.7 % INOmax 124.4



136.6



(8.9)



(0.1)



(8.8) Therakos (1) —



125.4



(100.0)



—



(100.0) Amitiza 37.4



34.7



7.8



—



7.8 Terlivaz 15.4



11.3



36.3



—



36.3 Other 3.9



3.3



18.2



2.8



15.4 Specialty Brands 471.6



531.8



(11.3)



—



(11.3)







































Opioids 156.9



177.1



(11.4)



—



(11.4) ADHD 95.9



73.5



30.5



—



30.5 Addiction treatment 45.0



36.4



23.6



(0.2)



23.8 Other 4.5



5.1



(11.8)



—



(11.8) Generics 302.3



292.1



3.5



—



3.5 Controlled substances 46.6



49.3



(5.5)



—



(5.5) APAP 73.4



99.0



(25.9)



—



(25.9) Other 11.1



9.9



12.1



—



12.1 API 131.1



158.2



(17.1)



—



(17.1) Specialty Generics 433.4



450.3



(3.8)



—



(3.8) Net sales $ 905.0



$ 982.1



(7.9) %



— %



(7.9) %









(1) On November 29, 2024, the Company completed the sale of the Therakos business. As result, there were six months of Therakos net sales during the six months ended June 28, 2024, which did not recur in the six months ended June 27, 2025. Excluding Therakos, Specialty Brands and total company net sales were $406.4 million and $856.7 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 28, 2024.

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in millions)



















June 27,



2025



December 27,



2024 Assets











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 497.8



$ 382.6 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3.3 million and $6.2 million 410.7



395.3 Inventories 594.0



664.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 112.7



186.3 Total current assets 1,615.2



1,629.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 414.3



390.6 Intangible assets, net 393.1



419.4 Deferred income taxes 658.3



651.8 Other assets 205.4



211.7 Total Assets $ 3,286.3



$ 3,302.6















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current Liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3.9



$ 3.9 Accounts payable 78.4



57.8 Accrued payroll and payroll-related costs 76.3



108.1 Accrued interest 13.7



9.2 Acthar Gel-Related Settlement 33.7



21.3 Accrued and other current liabilities 250.6



231.1 Total current liabilities 456.6



431.4 Long-term debt 901.4



909.5 Acthar Gel-Related Settlement 102.7



126.5 Pension and postretirement benefits 27.1



26.5 Environmental liabilities 34.0



34.3 Other income tax liabilities 24.8



25.7 Other liabilities 97.8



102.9 Total Liabilities 1,644.4



1,656.8 Shareholders' Equity:











Ordinary A shares, €1.00 par value, 25,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding —



— Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized; 19,762,306 and 19,696,335 issued; 19,736,759 and 19,696,335 outstanding 0.2



0.2 Ordinary shares held in treasury at cost, 25,547 and zero (1.9)



— Additional paid-in capital 1,214.4



1,199.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income 13.9



6.1 Retained earnings 415.3



439.7 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,641.9



1,645.8 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,286.3



$ 3,302.6

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in millions)



















Six Months Ended



June 27, 2025



June 28, 2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net loss $ (25.3)



$ (108.7) Adjustments to reconcile net cash from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 44.8



67.2 Share-based compensation 14.8



5.3 Deferred income taxes (6.5)



16.3 Non-cash accretion (amortization) expense 3.4



(2.1) Loss on divestiture 6.7



— Other non-cash items 13.7



5.8 Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable, net (14.1)



(18.6) Inventories 62.3



161.6 Accounts payable 20.6



(11.5) Income taxes 15.9



(5.9) Acthar Gel-Related Litigation Settlement liability (21.3)



(21.4) Other 46.7



(41.0) Net cash from operating activities 161.7



47.0 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:











Capital expenditures (40.4)



(50.9) Payments related to divestiture (6.2)



— Proceeds from debt and equity securities —



22.6 Other 0.7



0.7 Net cash from investing activities (45.9)



(27.6) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:











Repayment of debt (2.0)



(4.4) Repurchase of shares (1.9)



— Other (0.3)



(0.2) Net cash from financing activities (4.2)



(4.6) Effect of currency rate changes on cash 1.7



(2.2) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 113.3



12.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 445.7



343.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 559.0



$ 356.0















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 497.8



$ 291.1 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets at end of period 19.5



23.6 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets at end of period 41.7



41.3 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 559.0



$ 356.0

ENDO, INC. FINANCIAL SCHEDULE

ENDO, INC. SELECT PRODUCT LINE NET SALES (unaudited, in thousands)















































Successor



Successor







Predecessor



Non-GAAP



Non-GAAP



Three Months



Ended June 30, 2025



Three Months



Ended June 30, 2024







Period From



April 1, 2024



through April 23, 2024



Combined Three



Months Ended June 30, 2024 (6)



% Change 2025 vs. 2024 Specialty Products:







































XIAFLEX® $ 138,598



$ 87,054







$ 39,588



$ 126,642



9.4 % SUPPRELIN® LA 23,271



14,518







6,078



20,596



13.0 % Other Specialty (1) 14,300



9,339







5,902



15,241



(6.2) % Total Specialty Products $ 176,169



$ 110,911







$ 51,568



$ 162,479



8.4 % Established Products:







































PERCOCET® $ 20,959



$ 13,910







$ 9,348



$ 23,258



(9.9) % TESTOPEL® 9,339



8,382







2,734



11,116



(16.0) % EDEX® 11,065



5,749







3,932



9,681



14.3 % Other Established 10,403



7,199







11,336



18,535



(43.9) % Total Established Products (2) $ 51,766



$ 35,240







$ 27,350



$ 62,590



(17.3) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals $ 227,935



$ 146,151







$ 78,918



$ 225,069



1.3 % Sterile Injectables:







































ADRENALIN® $ 21,266



$ 14,642







$ 11,233



$ 25,875



(17.8) % VASOSTRICT® 9,593



7,926







7,356



15,282



(37.2) % APLISOL® 18,581



9,274







4,426



13,700



35.6 % Other Sterile Injectables (3) 37,972



24,632







11,282



35,914



5.7 % Total Sterile Injectables (2) $ 87,412



$ 56,474







$ 34,297



$ 90,771



(3.7) % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (4) $ 118,986



$ 69,722







$ 40,360



$ 110,082



8.1 % Total International Pharmaceuticals (5) $ 13,442



$ 11,816







$ 8,892



$ 20,708



(35.1) % Total Revenues, Net (7) $ 447,775



$ 284,163







$ 162,467



$ 446,630



0.3 %









(1) Products included within Other Specialty include, but are not limited to, AVEED®. (2) Individual products presented above represent the top three performing products for the periods presented and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any period presented for 2025 or 2024. (3) No individual product within Other Sterile Injectables has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (4) The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily through the same wholesalers, generally have limited or no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. During the Successor three months ended June 30, 2025, the Successor three months ended June 30, 2024 and the Predecessor period April 1, 2024 through April 23, 2024, Lidocaine patch 5% made up 10%, 9% and 7%, respectively, of consolidated revenues. No other individual product within the segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (5) No individual product within the International Pharmaceuticals segment accounted for more than 5% of consolidated total revenues for any of the periods presented. (6) As required by GAAP, due to the application of Fresh Start Accounting, results for the period must be presented separately for the predecessor period from April 1, 2024 through April 23, 2024 (the "Predecessor" period) and the successor three months ended June 30, 2024 (the "Successor" period), where applicable. However, to facilitate comparison of our operating results against the relevant prior periods the Company has combined the results of the Predecessor and Successor periods as non-GAAP measures ("combined" results). (7) On June 17, 2025, Endo completed the sale of International Pharmaceuticals business. Excluding International Pharmaceuticals, total revenues, net were $434.3 million and $272.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (Successor), respectively, and $153.6 million during period from April 1, 2024 through April 23, 2024 (Predecessor). For the combined three months June 30, 2024, total revenues net excluding the International Pharmaceuticals was $425.9 million.

ENDO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)































Successor







Predecessor



Three Months



Ended June 30, 2025



Three Months



Ended June 30, 2024







Period From



April 1, 2024



through April 23, 2024 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 447,775



$ 284,163







$ 162,467 COSTS AND EXPENSES:























Cost of revenues 289,464



333,695







60,539 Selling, general and administrative 158,767



95,992







28,323 Research and development 25,991



22,448







6,120 Acquired in-process research and development 100



—







— Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 687



—







200 Asset impairment charges 1,000



—







1,799 Acquisition-related and integration items, net 385



(130)







(817) Interest expense (income), net 53,572



44,669







(2) Reorganization items, net —



—







(6,328,145) Other (income) expense, net (15,907)



246







(493) (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (66,284)



$ (212,757)







$ 6,394,943 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (6,674)



(63,981)







50,629 (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (59,610)



$ (148,776)







$ 6,344,314 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX —



—







183,234 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (59,610)



$ (148,776)







$ 6,527,548 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—BASIC:























Continuing operations $ (0.78)



$ (1.95)







$ 26.97 Discontinued operations —



$ —







$ 0.78 Basic $ (0.78)



$ (1.95)







27.75 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—DILUTED:























Continuing operations $ (0.78)



$ (1.95)







$ 26.97 Discontinued operations —



$ —







0.78 Diluted $ (0.78)



$ (1.95)







$ 27.75 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:























Basic 76,289



76,156







235,220 Diluted 76,289



76,156







235,220

ENDO, INC. SELECT PRODUCT LINE NET SALES (unaudited, in thousands)















































Successor



Successor







Predecessor



Non-GAAP



Non-GAAP



Six Months



Ended June 30, 2025



Six Months



Ended June 30, 2024







Period From



January 1, 2024



through April 23, 2024



Combined Six



Months Ended



June 30, 2024 (6)



% Change 2025 vs. 2024 Specialty Products:







































XIAFLEX® $ 259,965



$ 87,054







$ 152,638



$ 239,692



8.5 % SUPPRELIN® LA 50,651



14,518







26,213



40,731



24.4 % Other Specialty (1) 25,882



9,339







21,120



30,459



(15.0) % Total Specialty Products $ 336,498



$ 110,911







$ 199,971



$ 310,882



8.2 % Established Products:







































PERCOCET® $ 42,945



$ 13,910







$ 33,892



$ 47,802



(10.2) % TESTOPEL® 19,629



8,382







13,225



21,607



(9.2) % EDEX® 20,609



5,749







13,228



18,977



8.6 % Other Established 17,745



7,199







19,398



26,597



(33.3) % Total Established Products (2) $ 100,928



$ 35,240







$ 79,743



$ 114,983



(12.2) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals $ 437,426



$ 146,151







$ 279,714



$ 425,865



2.7 % Sterile Injectables:







































ADRENALIN® $ 35,317



$ 14,642







$ 38,601



$ 53,243



(33.7) % VASOSTRICT® 17,879



7,926







34,309



42,235



(57.7) % APLISOL® 33,482



9,274







16,813



26,087



28.3 % Other Sterile Injectables (3) 72,005



24,632







42,808



67,440



6.8 % Total Sterile Injectables (2) $ 158,683



$ 56,474







$ 132,531



$ 189,005



(16.0) % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (4) $ 218,070



$ 69,722







$ 143,677



$ 213,399



2.2 % Total International Pharmaceuticals (5) $ 26,429



$ 11,816







$ 26,052



$ 37,868



(30.2) % Total Revenues, Net (7) $ 840,608



$ 284,163







$ 581,974



$ 866,137



(2.9) %









(1) Products included within Other Specialty include, but are not limited to, AVEED®. (2) Individual products presented above represent the top three performing products for the periods presented and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any period presented for 2025 or 2024. (3) No individual product within Other Sterile Injectables has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (4) The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily through the same wholesalers, generally have limited or no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. During the Successor six months ended June 30, 2025, the Successor six months ended June 2024 and the Predecessor period January 1, 2024 through April 23, 2024, Lidocaine patch 5% made up 10%, 9% and 7%, respectively, of consolidated revenues. No other individual product within the segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. No other individual product within the segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (5) No individual product within the International Pharmaceuticals segment accounted for more than 5% of consolidated total revenues for any of the periods presented. (6) As required by GAAP, due to the application of Fresh Start Accounting, results for the period must be presented separately for the predecessor period from January 1, 2024 through April 23, 2024 (the "Predecessor" period) and the successor six months ended June 30, 2024 (the "Successor" period), where applicable. However, to facilitate comparison of our operating results against the relevant prior periods the Company has combined the results of the Predecessor and Successor periods as non-GAAP measures ("combined" results). (7) On June 17, 2025, Endo completed the sale of International Pharmaceuticals business. Excluding International Pharmaceuticals, total revenues, net were $814.2 million and $272.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (Successor), respectively, and $555.9 million during period from January 1, 2024 through April 23, 2024 (Predecessor). For the combined six months June 30, 2024, total revenues net excluding the International Pharmaceuticals was $828.3 million.

ENDO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)































Successor







Predecessor



Six Months



Ended June 30, 2025



Six Months



Ended June 30, 2024







Period From



January 1, 2024



through April 23, 2024 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 840,608



$ 284,163







$ 581,974 COSTS AND EXPENSES:























Cost of revenues 584,867



333,695







259,552 Selling, general and administrative 307,808



95,992







158,391 Research and development 57,625



22,448







32,022 Acquired in-process research and development 2,636



—







750 Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 1,007



—







200 Asset impairment charges 1,000



—







2,103 Acquisition-related and integration items, net 1,400



(130)







(196) Interest expense (income), net 106,242



44,669







(2) Reorganization items, net —



—







(6,125,099) Other (income) expense, net (14,879)



246







5,262 (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (207,098)



$ (212,757)







$ 6,248,991 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (18,858)



(63,981)







58,511 (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (188,240)



$ (148,776)







$ 6,190,480 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX $ —



$ —







$ 182,838 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (188,240)



$ (148,776)







$ 6,373,318 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—BASIC:























Continuing operations $ (2.47)



$ (1.95)







$ 26.32 Discontinued operations —



—







0.78 Basic $ (2.47)



$ (1.95)







$ 27.10 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—DILUTED:























Continuing operations $ (2.47)



$ (1.95)







$ 26.32 Discontinued operations —



—







0.78 Diluted $ (2.47)



$ (1.95)







$ 27.10 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:























Basic 76,250



76,156







235,220 Diluted 76,250



76,156







235,220

ENDO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands)



















June 30,



2025



December 31,



2024 ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 438,999



$ 387,247 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 93,105



89,183 Accounts receivable 453,130



415,924 Inventories, net 439,689



527,736 Other current assets 58,776



55,797 Total current assets $ 1,483,699



$ 1,475,887 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,641,745



2,877,014 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,125,444



$ 4,352,901 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 453,169



$ 476,827 Other current liabilities 30,771



38,166 Total current liabilities $ 483,940



$ 514,993 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 2,418,820



2,422,721 OTHER LIABILITIES 151,598



162,849 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,071,086



1,252,338 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,125,444



$ 4,352,901

ENDO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)































Successor







Predecessor



Six Months



Ended June 30, 2025



Six Months



Ended June 30, 2024







Period From



January 1, 2024



through April 23, 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:























Net (loss) income $ (188,240)



$ (148,776)







$ 6,373,318 Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities 197,595



220,615







(7,117,959) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 9,355



$ 71,839







$ (744,641) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest (24,396)



(8,921)







(19,751) Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted



cash acquired (2,536)



—







(750) Proceeds from sale of business and other assets 81,982



1,631







2,188 Proceeds from the U.S. Government Agreement 785



1,161







7,728 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 55,835



$ (6,129)







$ (10,585) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Payments on borrowings, including certain adequate protection payments, net (a) (7,500)



—







(2,786,331) Other (2,698)



(2,767)







2,909,939 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (10,198)



$ (2,767)







$ 123,608 Effect of foreign exchange rate 682



439







(1,998) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH



AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 55,674



$ 63,382







$ (633,616) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH



EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 476,430



397,005







1,030,621 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH



EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 532,104



$ 460,387







$ 397,005









(a) Beginning during the third-quarter of 2022, Endo International plc (EIP) became obligated to make certain adequate protection payments as a result of its previously disclosed Chapter 11 proceedings.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP metrics. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

ENDO, INC. CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands)







































Successor







Predecessor



Non-GAAP Combined



Three Months



Ended June 30, 2025



Three Months



Ended June 30, 2024







Period From



April 1, 2024



through April 23, 2024



Three Months



Ended June 30, 2024 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (59,610)



$ (148,776)







$ 6,527,548



$ 6,378,772 Income tax (benefit) expense, net (6,674)



(63,981)







50,630



(13,351) Interest expense, net 53,572



44,669







(3)



44,666 Depreciation and amortization (1) 75,133



60,352







18,030



78,382 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 62,421



$ (107,736)







$ 6,596,205



$ 6,488,469 Asset impairment charges (2) 1,000



—







1,799



1,799 Share-based compensation (1) 1,735



—







—



— Acquisition & Divestitures (3) 94,294



191,857







(817)



191,040 Restructuring or similar transactions (4) 5,933



5,324







—



5,324 Reorganization items, net (5) —



—







(6,328,145)



(6,328,145) Other (6) (15,616)



246







282



528 Discontinued Operations (8) —



—







(183,234)



(183,234) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 149,767



$ 89,691







$ 86,090



$ 175,781

ENDO, INC. CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED NET INCOME (unaudited, in thousands)







































Successor







Predecessor (a)



Non-GAAP Combined



Three Months



Ended June 30, 2025



Three Months



Ended June 30, 2024







Period From



April 1, 2024



through April 23, 2024



Three Months



Ended June 30, 2024 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (59,610)



$ (148,776)







$ 6,527,548



$ 6,378,772 Non-GAAP adjustments:































Asset impairment charges (2) 1,000



—







1,799



1,799 Acquisition & Divestitures (3) 156,138



240,938







14,264



255,202 Restructuring or similar transactions (4) 5,933



5,324







1



5,325 Reorganization items, net (5) —



—







(6,328,145)



(6,328,145) Other (6) (15,616)



246







32



278 Tax adjustments (7) (23,926)



(69,610)







44,307



(25,303) Discontinued Operations (8) —



—







(183,234)



(183,234) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP) $ 63,919



$ 28,122







$ 76,572



$ 104,694

Reconciliation of Select Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of select other income statement data for Endo, Inc. between the GAAP and non-GAAP measure (in thousands):









Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (Successor)







Cost of



revenues



Gross profit (a)



Gross



margin (a)



Total



operating



expenses (b)



Reorganization



items, net



Other



(income)



expense, net



Income tax



(benefit)



expense Reported (GAAP)



$ 289,464



$ 158,311



35.4 %



$ 186,930



$ —



$ (15,907)



$ (6,674) Items impacting comparability:























































Asset Impairment charges (2)



—



—











(1,000)



—



—



— Acquisition & Divestitures (3)



(123,678)



123,678











(32,460)



—



—



— Restructuring or similar



transactions (4)



(768)



768











(5,165)



—



—



— Other (6)



—



—











(291)



—



15,907



— Tax adjustments (7)



—



—











—



—



—



23,926 Non-GAAP



$ 165,018



$ 282,757



63.1 %



$ 148,014



$ —



$ —



$ 17,252











Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (Successor)







Cost of



revenues



Gross profit (a)



Gross



margin (a)



Total



operating



expenses (b)



Reorganization



items, net



Other



expense, net



Income tax



(benefit)



expense Reported (GAAP)



$ 333,695



$ (49,532)



(17.4) %



$ 118,310



$ —



$ 246



$ (63,981) Items impacting comparability:























































Acquisition & Divestitures (3)



(241,068)



241,068











130



—



—



— Restructuring or similar



transactions (4)



(7)



7











(5,317)



—



—



— Other (6)



—



—











—



—



(246)



— Tax adjustments (7)



—



—











—



—



—



69,610 Non-GAAP



$ 92,620



$ 191,543



67.4 %



$ 113,123



$ —



$ —



$ 5,629











Period From April 1, 2024 through April 23, 2024 (Predecessor)







Cost of



revenues



Gross profit (a)



Gross



margin (a)



Total



operating



expenses (b)



Reorganization



items, net



Other



(income)



expense, net



Income tax



expense Reported (GAAP)



$ 60,539



$ 101,928



62.7 %



$ 35,625



$ (6,328,145)



$ (493)



$ 50,629 Items impacting comparability:























































Asset impairment charges (2)



—



—











(1,799)



—



—



— Acquisition & Divestitures (3)



(15,081)



15,081











818



—



—



— Restructuring or similar



transactions (4)



(1)



1











—



—



—



— Reorganization items, net (5)



—



—











—



6,328,145



—



— Other (6)



—



—











(778)



—



746



— Tax adjustments (7)



—



—











—



—



—



(44,309) Non-GAAP



$ 45,457



$ 117,010



72.0 %



$ 33,866



$ —



$ 253



$ 6,320









(a) Gross profit is calculated as total revenues less cost of revenues. Gross margin is calculated as gross profit divided by total revenues. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as total revenues less adjusted cost of sales. Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues. (b) Total operating expenses is calculated as the total of: (i) Selling, general and administrative; (ii) Research and development; (iii) Acquired in-process research and development; (iv) Litigation-related and other contingencies, net; (v) Asset impairment charges; and (vi) Acquisition related and integration items, net.

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

(1) Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including amounts related to restructuring or other transactions.







(2) To exclude long-lived and other intangible assets impairment charges for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the Predecessor period April 1, 2024 through April 23, 2024.







(3) Adjustments for acquisitions and divestitures included the following (in thousands):













Successor







Predecessor



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024







April 1, 2024 through April 23, 2024



Cost of



revenues



Operating



expenses



Cost of



revenues



Operating



expenses







Cost of



revenues



Operating



expenses Amortization of inventory step-up $ 61,834



$ —



$ 191,987



$ —







$ —



$ — Fair value of contingent



consideration —



385



—



(130)







—



(818) Amortization of intangible assets (a) 61,844



—



49,081



—







15,081



— Integration (b) —



32,075



—















—



— Total $ 123,678



$ 32,460



$ 241,068



$ (130)







$ 15,081



$ (818)

















(a) For the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), amortization of intangible assets is excluded from the adjustments for acquisitions and divestitures as it is included as an adjustment to arrive at EBITDA (non-GAAP). Amortization of intangible assets is an adjustment included in the acquisitions and divestitures line item for the purposes calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP).



(b) The Company has incurred certain transaction costs during the Successor three months ended June 30, 2025 in connection with the execution of the combination of Mallinckrodt and Endo.











(4)



Adjustments for Restructuring or similar transactions included the following (in thousands):

















Successor







Predecessor



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024







April 1, 2024 through April 23, 2024



Cost of



revenues



Operating



expenses



Cost of



revenues



Operating



expenses







Cost of



revenues Continuity and separation benefits $ 768



$ 5,165



$ —



$ —







$ — Other —



—



7



5,317







1 Total $ 768



$ 5,165



$ 7



$ 5,317







$ 1









(5) Amounts relate to the net expense or income recognized during Endo International plc's bankruptcy proceedings required to be presented as Reorganization items, net under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 852, Reorganizations. (6) The "Other" row included in the above reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) includes the following adjustments:













Successor







Predecessor



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024







April 1, 2024 through April 23, 2024



Operating



expenses



Other



(Income)/Expense



Other



(Income)/Expense







Operating



expenses



Other



(Income)/Expense



Discontinued



Operations Certain Legal Costs $ —



$ —



$ —







$ 578



$ —



$ — Legal Settlements 687



—



—







200



—



— Foreign currency impact related to the re-



measurement of intercompany debt



instruments —



2,281



246







—



(746)



— (Gain)/Loss on Asset/Business Sale —



(20,464)



—







—



—



— Other (396)



2,276



—







—



—



137,578 Total $ 291



$ (15,907)



$ 246







$ 778



$ (746)



$ 137,578









(7) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which Endo, Inc. operates or EIP operated. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability. (8) To exclude from the results of the Predecessor reported as discontinued operations. No portion of Endo, Inc.'s business is currently reported as a discontinued operation.

