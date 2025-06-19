Major California Health System Launches Comprehensive Esophageal Precancer Testing Program Using Lucid Diagnostics’ EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test

Lucid to partner with Hoag in its mission to eradicate esophageal cancer by expanding access to EsoGuard precancer testing across its extensive healthcare delivery network

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that Hoag, a nationally-recognized regional healthcare delivery network, has launched a comprehensive, integrated esophageal precancer testing program using Lucid Diagnostics' EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test. Lucid will partner with Hoag to offer EsoGuard testing across its digestive health, primary care, and concierge medicine programs.

"This is a game changer in our mission towards achieving an esophageal cancer-free Orange County," said Kenneth J. Chang, M.D., the James & Pamela Muzzy Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair in GI Cancer at Hoag's Digestive Health Institute. "The incidence of esophageal cancer has increased tenfold in the past four decades, yet most patients at risk are not being identified. Adding EsoGuard to our comprehensive esophageal cancer screening program here in Orange County is a critical step in finding patients who may be at risk, using a 3-minute non-endoscopic test, with the ultimate goal of saving lives."

"We are thrilled to partner with a renowned, world-class healthcare system like Hoag," said Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It's always great to find partners such as Dr. Chang and his colleagues who share our mission to eliminate the scourge of esophageal cancer. This partnership also represents an important milestone in expanding access to EsoGuard within large healthcare systems, and we expect our collaboration with Hoag will serve as a model for additional leading health systems to offer EsoGuard testing across their healthcare delivery networks."

About Lucid Diagnostics



Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information about Lucid, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

About Hoag



Hoag is a nonprofit regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 17 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in areas such as cancer; digestive health; heart and vascular; neurosciences; spine; women's health; and orthopedics through Hoag Orthopedic Institute. Hoag is the highest-ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in California's Top 10 hospitals list. For more information about Hoag visit hoag.org.

