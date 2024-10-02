SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 8th Annual MASH Investor Conference

October 2, 2024 | 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced the company will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 8th Annual MASH Virtual Investor Conference at 2:00 P.M. ET on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s website’s Investor Relations Events page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com

Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A child cups their ear with hand
Gene Therapy
Gene Therapies Break Through Against Genetic Hearing Loss in Children
August 19, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jill Drachenberg