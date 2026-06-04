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Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 47th Annual Global Goldman Sachs Health Care Conference 2026

June 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in the 47th Annual Global Goldman Sachs Health Care Conference 2026 on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 11:20 A.M. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra was the first medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com


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