Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Participation at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2024
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. EST
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here.

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 9:35 A.M. EST

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8:30 A.M. EST

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events page.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com

