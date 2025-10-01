Made Scientific and Syenex Forge Technology Partnership to Transform T Cell Therapy Manufacturing

PRINCETON, N.J. and CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, a leading cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and Syenex, a synthetic biology company specializing in best-in-class targeted delivery technologies, today announced a technology partnership to advance the scalability and efficiency of engineered T cell therapies through the use of Syenex's bioengineering systems, UltraCell™ and RapidCell™, providing improvement in gene delivery efficiency and engineering timelines.

Syenex and Made will continue to build upon initial proof of concept with Syenex's bioengineering platforms to address scalability and cost challenges of traditional lentiviral- and retroviral-vector-engineered T cell therapy manufacturing. These systems offer up to 10x improvement in gene delivery efficiency, may enable vastly reduced manufacturing timelines, and substantially lower cost of goods through advanced delivery vector engineering.

In their first collaboration study, Made and Syenex have demonstrated that the RapidCell™ system is a suitable alternative to commonly used transduction and activation reagents with a more efficient and cost-effective workflow. Further, initial data supports that the RapidCell™ system is highly specific and may enable transduction and activation of non-enriched cell populations further streamlining the manufacturing process and vastly reducing costs. Results from the proof-of-concept studies will be shared at a future forum with the intention to have a customer-accessible manufacturing platform process incorporating the technology to debut in 2026.

"We look forward to collaborating with Syenex to advance solutions that address the critical challenges of scalability, cost, and efficiency in cell therapy manufacturing," said Syed T. Husain, Chairman & CEO of Made Scientific. "By incorporating Syenex's advanced systems into Made Scientific's manufacturing processes, we're enabling access to an efficient and cost-effective platform that can be leveraged by therapeutic developers to accelerate the path from R&D to GMP, making life-saving therapies more accessible for patients in need."

"We're thrilled to partner with Made Scientific to demonstrate how our UltraCell™ and RapidCell™ systems can redefine T cell therapy manufacturing," said Jay Rosanelli, Co-Founder and CEO of Syenex. "Together we're showing how advanced delivery engineering can break through scalability and cost barriers, accelerating the path to life-saving therapies."

Made Scientific and Syenex are uniquely positioned to accelerate the development of next-generation T cell therapies, paving the way for life-saving treatments to reach patients faster and with greater impact.

About Made Scientific



Made Scientific is a leading US-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for clinical-and-commercial supply. Operating from two U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, Made Scientific combines the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a specialist CDMO with the global expertise and resources of GC Corporation of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

About Syenex



Syenex is an open-science biotechnology platform company that enables developers to program cells with precision and scale. Leveraging synthetic biology and a global network of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), Syenex provides plug-and-play delivery platforms—spanning discovery through GMP manufacturing—so genetic medicine developers can rapidly advance ideas to clinical impact. Founded in 2022, Syenex has assembled a portfolio of cell-specific ex vivo and in vivo delivery platforms and over 50 partnerships with industry leaders across biopharma and academia. Learn more at www.syenex.com.

