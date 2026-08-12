MacroGenics Announces Achievement of $10 Million Milestone Following Gilead’s Exercise of Option to License Preclinical Bispecific Program

ROCKVILLE, MD, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Gilead Sciences, Inc. has exercised its option to obtain an exclusive license for a preclinical bispecific program under the companies’ 2022 collaboration agreement. The option exercise triggers a $10 million payment to MacroGenics.

The licensed program incorporates MacroGenics’ TRIDENT® platform and is directed against two undisclosed targets for the treatment of solid tumors. Under the 2022 collaboration agreement, MacroGenics and Gilead Sciences are advancing three programs: MGD024, a clinical-stage CD123 × CD3 bispecific DART® molecule, and two preclinical bispecific programs.

MacroGenics remains eligible to receive up to approximately $1.6 billion in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments across the collaboration, as well as royalties on worldwide net sales of products resulting from the programs.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of novel product candidates from its suite of proprietary next-generation antibody-based technology platforms. The combination of MacroGenics’ technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo, TRIDENT and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for MacroGenics (“Company”), including statements about the Company’s strategy, future operations, clinical development of and regulatory plans for the Company’s therapeutic candidates, expected timing of the release of clinical updates and safety and efficacy data for the Company’s ongoing clinical trials, anticipated cash runway and other statements containing the words “subject to”, "believe", “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential”, “project”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “can”, the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, including our ability to execute on our key strategic priorities for 2026, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks related to the reproducibility of any results initially seen in any product candidate; risks that any product or product candidate’s revenue, expenses and costs may not be as expected; risks relating to any product or product candidate’s market acceptance, competition, reimbursement and regulatory actions; future data updates, including timing and results of efficacy and safety data with respect to product candidates in ongoing clinical trials; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials; the availability of financing to fund the internal development of our product candidates; expectations regarding the expansion of ongoing clinical trials; expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process; expectations for regulatory approvals; expectations of future milestone payments or royalties; the impact of competitive products; our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates; business, economic or political disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks, civil unrest and actual or threatened armed conflict, or public health crises; costs of litigation and the failure to successfully defend lawsuits and other claims against us; risks related to the transition of the CDMO operations to the purchaser in the Transaction; risks related to the Company's post-closing manufacturing arrangements with Bora, the purchaser in the Transaction, including under the manufacturing and supply agreement and the transition services agreement; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the sale of the Company’s CDMO operations (the “Transaction”) may not be realized; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONTACT: CONTACTS Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO 1-301-251-5172 info@macrogenics.com Argot Partners 1-212-600-1902 macrogenics@argotpartners.com