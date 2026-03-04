MACC Fund Commits $11.5 Million to Propel Pediatric Cancer Research at Versiti Blood Research Institute

MILWAUKEE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The MACC Fund has committed $11.5 million to advance pediatric cancer research at the Versiti Blood Research Institute, strengthening a long-standing partnership dedicated to improving outcomes for children facing leukemia and other blood disorders.

"The MACC Fund is proud to partner with the Versiti Blood Research Institute to spotlight and accelerate Versiti's pioneering work in leukemia biology, immune discovery, and translational research. Kids deserve better treatment options. Kids deserve to be kids. By expanding our support, we're empowering researchers to move discoveries from the lab to life-changing treatments, faster, smarter, and with renewed hope for every child to thrive," said Becky Pinter, president and CEO of the MACC Fund.

The multiyear investment will accelerate high-impact research already underway in pediatric leukemia biology, immune system discovery and translational science that moves insights from the lab toward the bedside. The commitment will support investigator recruitment and retention, expand translational research capacity, advance active clinical and laboratory studies, and provide sustained funding to pursue emerging scientific opportunities in pediatric leukemia.

There are two primary types of pediatric leukemia: acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, and the rarer acute myeloid leukemia, or AML. ALL is the most common cancer among children, with more than 3,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the United States. While survival rates for ALL are approximately 90 percent, AML remains devastating, with nearly half of diagnosed children dying from the disease.

Versiti researchers are working to change that trajectory.

Current areas of study include:

Developing next-generation precision oncology immunotherapies

Using CAR T-cell therapy to train patients' immune systems to fight cancer

Building a basic understanding and clinical use of natural killer cells

Reducing toxicity in existing treatments

Applying artificial intelligence to bioinformatics to create more targeted, precise therapies

Versiti currently has four faculty-level investigators leading pediatric leukemia research projects, with plans to add one to two more in the next 12 months. The institute is conducting two active clinical and translational studies and six active scientific studies, supported by 20 research staff members. In the past two years alone, investigators have published 54 peer-reviewed publications.

This expanded capacity aligns with the 79,000-square-foot Versiti Blood Research Institute expansion, providing the space and infrastructure to scale collaboration, equipment, and pilot projects that will translate discoveries into next-generation therapies for children. The expansion is on track to be completed and open to researchers in late 2026.

"When a community chooses to invest in research, it invests in a child's future. The MACC Fund's bold $11.5 million commitment will fuel leading-edge scientific work at Versiti that has the potential to change outcomes for children facing cancer. We are grateful for this partnership and committed to delivering breakthrough discoveries for families in need," said Chris Miskel, president and CEO of Versiti.

The MACC Fund has long mobilized community support to fuel childhood cancer research. This investment reflects a shared commitment to strengthening scientific capacity, supporting leading investigators, and sustaining discovery that improves survival rates while reducing treatment toxicity for children. This partnership underscores Milwaukee's leadership in pediatric cancer research while contributing to discoveries that have the potential to impact children nationwide.

About the MACC Fund

The MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.) is a non-profit founded in 1976 with a mission to fund a cure for childhood cancer and related blood disorders by providing funding for research. Over the years, the MACC Fund has contributed nearly $90 million toward groundbreaking research in these areas. In addition to funding research, the MACC Fund raises awareness and engages the community to bring hope to children and families.

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of healthcare partners nationally. The organization is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit headquartered in Milwaukee, with more than 2,700 employees at locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin. Versiti provides innovative, value-added solutions in transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of its customers. The collective efforts result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit Versiti.org.

