Mabwell Initiates Phase III Clinical Study of its Nectin-4-Targeting ADC 9MW2821 for the Treatment of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with a fully integrated industry chain, announces the initiation of a Phase III clinical study of its proprietary Nectin-4-targeting ADC (R&D code: 9MW2821) for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). 9MW2821 is the world's first Nectin-4 ADC to enter Phase III clinical study for TNBC. This marks the fourth pivotal trial initiated for 9MW2821.

This is a randomized, open-label, controlled, multicenter Phase III clinical study designed to evaluate the efficacy of 9MW2821 compared with investigator's choice of chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have previously received taxane-based chemotherapy with or without immunotherapy and an antibody-drug conjugate with a topoisomerase inhibitor payload.

Currently, topoisomerase inhibitor-based ADCs (TOPi-ADCs) are among the standard treatment options for patients with advanced TNBC. For TNBC patients who have failed prior TOPi-ADC therapy, treatment remains primarily based on chemotherapy, representing a significant unmet medical need.

9MW2821 is the world's first Nectin-4‑targeting ADC to report efficacy data in triple-negative breast cancer. It has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the FDA for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic Nectin-4‑positive TNBC. TNBC is the third tumor type for which 9MW2821 has entered Phase III pivotal trial, following urothelial carcinoma (UC) and cervical cancer (CC). 9MW2821 has also initiated a clinical study in the United States for ADC-treated TNBC, with the first patient dosed in August 2025.

About Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

Triple-negative breast cancer is a subtype of breast cancer characterized by the absence of estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) expression. Accounting for approximately 15‑20% of global breast cancer cases, TNBC is generally considered the most aggressive subtype due to the lack of clear therapeutic targets. It is more commonly diagnosed in younger and premenopausal women.

The global incidence of TNBC increased from 320.1 thousand in 2019 to 364.9 thousand in 2024, and is expected to further increase to 382.4 thousand in 2028 and 405.9 thousand in 2032, representing a CAGR of 1.2% and 1.5% respectively. In China, the incidence of TNBC increased from 49.5 thousand in 2019 to 55.9 thousand in 2024, and is expected to further increase to 58.6 thousand in 2028 and 60.4 thousand in 2032, representing a CAGR of 1.2% between 2024 and 2028 and 0.7% between 2028 and 2032.

About Mabwell

Mabwell (688062.SH) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with capabilities spanning the entire pharmaceutical value chain. The company is committed to providing more effective and accessible therapies to meet global medical needs, with a focus on oncology and aging-related diseases. Mabwell's mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and its vision is "Innovation, from Ideas to Reality." For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the potential safety, efficacy, regulatory review or approval and commercial success of our product candidates and those relating to the Company's product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. "Forward-looking statements" are statements that are not historical facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: environment; politic; economy; society; legislation; our dependence on our product candidates, most of which are still in preclinical or various stages of clinical development; our reliance on third-party vendors, such as contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; our ability to complete required clinical trials for our product candidates and obtain approval from regulatory authorities for our product candidates; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel. In case one or more of these risks or uncertainties deteriorate, or any assumptions are incorrect, the actual results may be seriously inconsistent with the stated results.

The Company cautions all the persons not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation, except as specifically required by law and the rules of the applicable Stock authority to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking descriptions, figures and assumptions in this press release are applicable to this statement.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mabwell-initiates-phase-iii-clinical-study-of-its-nectin-4-targeting-adc-9mw2821-for-the-treatment-of-triple-negative-breast-cancer-302751535.html

SOURCE Mabwell