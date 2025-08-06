SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lysoway Therapeutics Awarded Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Advance TRPML1 Agonist to Treat Parkinson’s Disease

August 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lysoway Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule modulators of lysosomal ion channels, today announced that it has received a research grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF). Support comes from MJFF’s Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Pipeline Program, which focuses on candidates with strong potential to slow or halt disease progression or alleviate burdensome symptoms for those living with Parkinson’s disease. Lysoway Therapeutics funding of $2.93 million will support the preclinical and translational development of Lysoway’s novel, highly brain-penetrant small molecule TRPML1 agonist.



The study aims to investigate whether activating TRPML1 by a novel, small molecule modulator, will enhance the lysosomal membrane calcium ion channel to restore lysosomal function and help with clearance of alpha-synuclein, the protein that is linked to the disease.

“We are honored to receive this generous grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation,” said Valerie Cullen, PhD, Principal Investigator and SVP of Research and Translation at Lysoway. “TRPML1 is a high value target due to its pivotal role in sensing and responding to cellular stress. By activating this ion channel, we can engage multiple beneficial pathways that restore autophagy/lysosomal homeostasis and bolster cellular resilience. Our lead development candidate is both orally bioavailable and highly brain-penetrant, offering strong potential to modify disease progression in Parkinson’s Disease.”

Yongchang Qiu, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lysoway Therapeutics, added “This funding underscores growing confidence in TRPML1 as a compelling target for Parkinson’s disease. It will allow us to accelerate development of our lead TRPML1 agonist and to establish key biomarkers for target engagement, with the goal of initiating first-in-human clinical trials early next year.”

About Lysoway Therapeutics, Inc.
Based in Cambridge, MA, Lysoway Therapeutics is a leader in developing therapeutically viable lysosomal ion channel modulators. The company is advancing a pipeline of small molecule activators targeting these channels to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Learn more at www.lysoway.com


Contacts

Media contact: Info@lysoway.com

Massachusetts Funding Parkinson’s disease
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing cyber money background
Job Trends
Amidst Industry Challenges, 85% of Pharmas Increase Investment in AI
July 31, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
the businessman is watering money tree made by us dollar bills. Business, saving, growth, economic concept. Investors strategy, funding symbol. Copy space
Venture capital
The Top Five Biopharma Venture Capital Raises of H1, 2025
July 30, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Searching for investments for a startup. Fundraising campaigns. Accumulation of funds. Search for investors and lending. New space race. A promising project
Funding
Avalyn Pharma Adds $100M Series D for Inhaled Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs
July 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel