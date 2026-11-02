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Lyell Immunopharma To Participate in November 2026 Investor Events

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a late-stage clinical company advancing a pipeline of next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following investor events:

Goldman Sachs’ RxChange Series: Framing Lyell’s next-generation lymphoma CAR-T data in 4Q
Format: Fireside Chat
Featured Speaker: Alexander P. Boardman, MD, Associate Physician, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute; Faculty of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Date & Time: Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 11:00 am ET
Webcast Link: Here

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Date & Time: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 4:00 pm ET
Webcast Link: Here

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

A live webcast and subsequent replay of the Stifel fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.lyell.com.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a late-stage clinical company advancing a pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. To realize the potential of cell therapy for cancer, Lyell utilizes a suite of technologies to arm CAR T cells with enhancements needed to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity and achieve consistent and long-lasting clinical responses, including the ability to resist exhaustion, maintain qualities of durable stemness and function in the hostile tumor microenvironment. Lyell’s proprietary LyFE Manufacturing Center™ has commercial launch capability and is expected to have the capacity to manufacture more than 1,200 CAR T-cell doses per year. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Contact:

Lyell Investor Relations
IR@lyell.com


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