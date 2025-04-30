Luxa to Present Phase 1/2a Clinical and Preclinical Data on RPESC-RPE-4W Therapy for Dry AMD at 2025 ARVO Annual Meeting

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxa Biotechnology LLC (Luxa), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel adult retinal pigment epithelial stem cell (RPESC) therapies for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), today announced the company will present Phase 1/2a clinical and preclinical data on the company’s adult retinal pigment epithelial stem cell (RPESC) therapy for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) at the 2025 ARVO Annual Meeting taking place May 4-8, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Clinical outcomes demonstrating vision improvement from the low-dose cohort of the ongoing first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04627428) will be shared.

“At ARVO, we will present data on our low-dose clinical outcomes and the rigorous preclinical data that laid the foundation for our therapy,” said Dr. Keith Dionne, CEO of Luxa. “The interim clinical data reinforces the potential of our RPESC-RPE-4W cell therapy to restore vision and potentially alter the course of dry AMD. These findings represent an important step toward addressing the significant unmet needs of patients affected by this debilitating condition.”

Details of the two podium presentations are as follows:

Title: Safety and Tolerability of RPE Stem Cell-derived RPE (RPESC-RPE) Implantation in Patients with Dry AMD: Early Low Dose Clinical Outcomes

Presenter: Dr. Jeffrey Stern

Session: Clinical Advances in Cell and Gene Therapy

Number: Paper Session, Presentation #2701

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 6, 2025 | 9:00–9:15 AM MT

Location: Ballroom B

Title: Preclinical Safety and Efficacy of an Adult Progenitor Cell Product, RPESC-RPE-4W, as Therapy for Dry AMD

Presenter: Dr. Brigitte Arduini

Session: Stem Cell and Gene Therapy

Number: Paper Session, Presentation #876

Date/Time: Sunday, May 4, 2025 | 3:15–3:30 PM MT

Location: Room 255E

About Dry AMD

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of adult-onset blindness in the Western world, affecting approximately 20 million Americans and 200 million people globally, with over 80% of cases classified as the dry form. Dry AMD causes diminished vision accompanied by loss of central retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE) cells in individuals aged 55 and older. There are no approved vision-improving treatments for dry AMD.

About Luxa Biotechnology

Luxa Biotechnology is a joint venture of the Korean technology company Y2 Solution and the Neural Stem Cell Institute (NSCI) in Albany, New York. Luxa licensed RPESC-RPE-4W from NSCI and maintains a robust research program at NSCI to advance RPESC-RPE-4W as an effective, commercially viable therapy to restore the lost vision of AMD patients. Luxa acknowledges the support and critical contributions of the clinical team at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center, the manufacturing team at the Cedars Sinai Biomanufacturing Center, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, the U.S. National Institutes of Health, and the National Eye Institute. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

