Lupus Research Alliance to Showcase Scientific Advances Across the Research Continuum at ACR Convergence 2026

16 oral presentations, posters, and scientific sessions to showcase broad portfolio of research from the Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) and clinical affiliate Lupus Therapeutics (LT)

30+ oral and poster presentations from LRA-funded investigators and 20 abstracts arising from LT study collaborations

More than 20 additional abstracts involving the work of investigators from LT's network of clinical sites, the Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN), including a late-breaking abstract

LRA's prestigious Lupus Insight Prize to be presented at ACR for the first time, highlighting groundbreaking discoveries in TLR7 biology and their potential implications for lupus treatment

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As momentum in lupus research continues to accelerate, the Lupus Research Alliance (LRA), the world's largest private funder of lupus research, will showcase a broad portfolio of patient-centered research and clinical data at ACR Convergence 2026 (November 6 –11, Orlando, Florida). Presentations from LRA and clinical affiliate Lupus Therapeutics (LT) will highlight advances spanning the entire research continuum, from uncovering new insights into disease biology and improving clinical trial design to emerging therapeutic approaches with the potential to transform outcomes for people living with lupus.

LRA and LT will contribute 14 oral presentations and posters, lead an Interactive Scientific Session, and host the inaugural LRA Lupus Insight Prize Lectureship at ACR. In addition, more than 30 oral and poster presentations from LRA-funded researchers as well as 20 abstracts from LT study collaborations will be shared. Other data to be featured includes 20+ presentations involving clinical investigators within LuCIN. These presentations reflect the breadth of research supported by LRA/LT and underscore the organizations' broad impact in advancing lupus science and accelerating the development of better treatments for people living with lupus.

Research presented by LRA, LT, and collaborators will address some of the most significant challenges in lupus, including reducing barriers to clinical trial participation, improving trial design and outcome assessment, evaluating molecular signatures associated with disease severity and treatment response, and highlighting emerging treatments in clinical development.

"Meaningful breakthroughs happen when scientific innovation, clinical research, and the patient community come together around a shared purpose," said Albert T. Roy, President and CEO of the Lupus Research Alliance. "Through our work across the research continuum, we are helping accelerate that progress each day. The research highlighted at ACR Convergence 2026 reflects the extraordinary pace of discovery in the field and offers new hope that transformative advances can reach people living with this disease faster than ever before."

As a catalyst for lupus research, LRA has invested more than $270 million in basic, translational, and clinical research and supported clinical trial progress through the work of clinical affiliate Lupus Therapeutics. The organization has funded more than 675 research grants and is currently involved in more than 25 percent of active lupus clinical trials, with many promising treatments in late-stage development.

LRA and LT-Led Presentations at ACR Convergence 2026

In its strongest representation at ACR Convergence to date, LRA and LT experts and collaborators will share 2 oral presentations, 11 poster presentations, lead an interactive session discussing patient partnership in lupus clinical trials, and a Lightning Talk on the Lupus Nexus. In addition, for the first time at ACR Convergence, LRA will host the Lupus Insight Prize Lectureship.

"The breadth of research being presented at ACR Convergence 2026 reflects the momentum transforming the lupus field," said Teodora Staeva, PhD, LRA Chief Scientific Officer. "LRA's contributions to this meeting demonstrate our commitment to advancing discovery across the full spectrum of research and accelerating progress toward life-changing breakthroughs for people living with lupus."

The following presentations highlight key areas of research that will be featured by the LRA and LT/LuCIN at ACR Convergence 2026:

Leveraging Lupus Nexus to Advance Disease Insights

Lupus Nexus, LRA's lupus registry, biorepository and data exchange platform, offers access to a rich source of highly diverse, longitudinal patient data, linked biospecimens, and raw molecular data to provide an unprecedented lupus resource for investigators. Lupus Nexus will be featured through presentations highlighting both the continued expansion of the resource as well as emerging insights enabled by its datasets:

ABSTRACT #2519 - "A Patient-Informed, Novel Community Portal within the Lupus Nexus" (Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Mary Jo Fekete, LRA

(Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Mary Jo Fekete, LRA LIGHTNING TALK – "Lupus Nexus: A Powerful Resource for Scientific, Clinical and Patient Communities" ( Sunday, November 8, 11:35 – 11:40 AM ET), Devon Kelly, LRA

Sunday, November 8, 11:35 – 11:40 AM ET), Devon Kelly, LRA ABSTRACT #2258 - "Low Density Granulocyte Neutrophil Signature Identifies Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Patients Inadequate Response to Standard of Care Treatment" (Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Robert Terbrueggen, PhD (DxTerity Diagnostics)

(Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Robert Terbrueggen, PhD (DxTerity Diagnostics) ABSTRACT #2278 - "The Type I Interferon (IFN-1) Gene Signature Identifies Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Patients More Likely to Have Severe Disease Including Activity in Immunologic, Renal and Hematologic Domains" (Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Robert Terbrueggen, PhD

(Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Robert Terbrueggen, PhD ABSTRACT #2261 - "Monitoring the Biological Response to Anifrolumab in Real World Setting Using Interferon Gene Signature Shows Signs of Therapy Resistance in Select SLE Patients" (Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Robert Terbrueggen, PhD

Improving Patient-Reported Outcome Assessment in Lupus

Lupus Accelerating Breakthroughs Consortium (Lupus ABC) is a public-private partnership convened by the LRA with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) focused on identifying and pursuing the most effective ways to accelerate lupus drug development in a collaborative, pre-competitive setting. An oral presentation from the Lupus ABC will focus on improving patient-reported outcome assessment in lupus clinical trials.

ABSTRACT #2870 - "Toward Improved Patient-Centered Outcome Assessment in SLE Trials: Development of a Novel Patient Reported Outcomes Set by the Lupus Accelerating Breakthroughs Consortium PRO Measures Working Group" (Tuesday, November 10, 1:15–1:30 PM ET). Madison Lewis (University of Toronto) with Veronica Vargas Lupo (co-chair, Lupus Voices Council, Lupus ABC)

Overcoming Barriers to Clinical Trials and Expanding Trial Participation

Presentations by LT will spotlight strategies to overcome barriers to clinical trial participation and make lupus research more accessible, inclusive, and patient-centered, helping to increase representation of people of color, disproportionately affected by lupus, in lupus clinical trials.

INTERACTIVE SCIENTIFIC SESSION - Urban Roots, Rural Reach: Community Partnerships to Strengthen Lupus Clinical Trial Engagement (Sunday, November 8, 10:30–11:30 AM ET, W311GH). Moderated by Caroline Donovan, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics) and featuring presentations on integrating community perspectives in research by Taylor Adjei, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics), and Salathiel DeLoach, a person living with lupus and Co-Chair of Project CHANGE, a community-driven initiative by LT and LRA.

(Sunday, November 8, 10:30–11:30 AM ET, W311GH). Moderated by Caroline Donovan, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics) and featuring presentations on integrating community perspectives in research by Taylor Adjei, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics), and Salathiel DeLoach, a person living with lupus and Co-Chair of Project CHANGE, a community-driven initiative by LT and LRA. ABSTRACT SESSION #2969 - "Patient Awareness of Clinical Trials Remains a Barrier to Enrollment; a Single Site Survey at an Academic Center," part of Patient Education/Community Programs: Patient Knowledge and Awareness (Wednesday, November 11, 12:30–12:45 PM ET). Catherine Deffendall, MD, MPH (Vanderbilt University), with Taylor Adjei, MPH, and Caroline Donovan, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics)

part of Patient Education/Community Programs: Patient Knowledge and Awareness (Wednesday, November 11, 12:30–12:45 PM ET). Catherine Deffendall, MD, MPH (Vanderbilt University), with Taylor Adjei, MPH, and Caroline Donovan, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics) ABSTRACT #0525 - "Protocol Design and Eligibility Criteria as Drivers of Screening Failure in Lupus Clinical Trials: Perspectives from the 2026 LuCIN Annual Survey" (Sunday, November 8, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session A). Brandon Jackson, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics/LuCIN)

(Sunday, November 8, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session A). Brandon Jackson, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics/LuCIN) ABSTRACT #0517 - "Clinical Investigators Advocate for Evolving Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trial Design" (Sunday, November 8, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session A). Brandon Jackson, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics/LuCIN) and Christina Arriens, MD, MS

(Sunday, November 8, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session A). Brandon Jackson, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics/LuCIN) and Christina Arriens, MD, MS ABSTRACT #2704 - "Disparities in Lupus Research Participation and Resources at Sites with High Proportions of Black, Hispanic and Medicaid-insured Patients" (Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Brandon Jackson, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics/LuCIN)

(Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Brandon Jackson, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics/LuCIN) ABSTRACT #2712 - "Socioeconomic, Symptomatic, and Administrative Burdens Compound Lupus Trial Participation Challenges: Findings from the 2026 Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN) Annual Survey" (Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Brandon Jackson, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics/LuCIN)

(Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Brandon Jackson, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics/LuCIN) ABSTRACT #2719 - " Decentralized Trials Readiness and Digital Innovation in Lupus Clinical Research: LuCIN Network Site Assessment Survey" (Tuesday, November 10, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session C). Brandon Jackson, MPH (Lupus Therapeutics/LuCIN)

Putting Patient Perspectives at the Center of Research

Two people living with lupus who are advocates and volunteers supporting the lupus community and LRA will share personal perspectives on living with the disease and the importance of involvement in research.

"From Invisible Illness to Empowered Living" - Ruth Wilson (Sunday, November 8, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session A)

(Sunday, November 8, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session A) "A Life Rewritten: The Power of Partnership in Lupus Care and Research" - Brittan Kopittke (Sunday, November 8, 10:30 AM–12:30 PM ET, Poster Session A)

LT Advancing Novel Investigational Therapeutics Through Industry Collaboration



Research collaborations between LT, LuCIN investigators and biopharmaceutical partners are helping drive progress in lupus treatment development. Numerous abstracts from current collaborations will showcase emerging therapeutic approaches, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, B-cell targeting treatments, and other novel mechanisms designed to address underlying immune dysfunction. Additionally, a late-breaking presentation by LT Board Co-Chair Kenneth Kalunian, MD will focus on afimetoran, an oral TLR7/8 inhibitor, in systemic lupus erythematosus.

Findings from clinical trials and longer-term studies will examine treatment efficacy, safety, sustained disease control, and the potential to reduce steroid use, while research into biomarkers and kidney involvement may help improve treatment selection and monitoring. Together, these studies reflect a growing focus on more targeted and personalized approaches to lupus care and the potential to improve outcomes for people living with lupus.

"We are at an exciting inflection point in lupus research, with unprecedented advances in our understanding of disease biology, enabling new therapeutic approaches that have the potential to transform patient care," said Saira Sheikh, MD, Linda Coley Sewell Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Chair of LuCIN. "As we gather at ACR Convergence 2026, there is a real sense of momentum and optimism across the lupus community. Our collective challenge, and opportunity, is to build on these discoveries through continued collaboration and bring us closer to a future where every person living with lupus has access to effective treatments that truly make a difference in their lives."

Dr. Sheikh will moderate the CAR-T Cell Therapy in 2026 CME Session Sunday, November 8, 10:00– 11:30 AM ET, W415D.

Inaugural LRA Lupus Insight Prize Lectureship at ACR

The LRA will present the prestigious Lupus Insight Prize to Greg Barton, PhD, and Olivia Majer, PhD during the session TLR7 from Discovery to Translation: Lupus Research Alliance Lupus Insight Prize Lectureship on Tuesday, November 10, 3:30–4:30 PM ET, Chapin Theater. Moderated by Gary Koretzky, MD, PhD, Cornell University and LRA Research Committee of the Board of Directors co-chair, the session will spotlight breakthrough discoveries revealing how UNC93B1, a key regulator of the immune system's RNA‑sensing receptor TLR7, normally keeps immune responses in check and how genetic changes in this pathway can lead to disease, pointing to new opportunities for targeted treatments. Featured speaker Richard Furie, MD, MACR, Northwell Health, will discuss the translational implications of these discoveries and the evolving role of TLR inhibition as a therapeutic strategy in lupus. (LRA will share additional details in a separate news release).

Empowering The Next Generation of Researchers

As sponsors of the ACR Fellows Education Fund, the LRA will participate in the Fellows-in-Training Program on Friday, November 6, 4:25-5:45 PM ET, W415D. Maya Bader, PhD, Director of Research, LRA will host a roundtable discussion during the program, From Discovery to Clinical Impact: Translational Research Funding and Resources Through the Lupus Research Alliance. In addition, the LRA/Rheumatology Research Foundation (RRF) Empowering Lupus Research Awardees will be recognized at the RRF Award Luncheon on November 9.

For more information and to meet staff from LRA, clinical affiliate LT and Lupus Ventures, LRA's new venture philanthropy affiliate, please visit the Lupus Research Alliance at Booth #4514-NP.

About Lupus



Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. In lupus, the immune system, meant to defend against infections, produces autoantibodies that mistake the body's own cells as foreign, causing other immune cells to attack organs such as the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, and skin, as well as blood and joints. Ninety percent of people with lupus are women, most often diagnosed between the ages of 15-45. Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian and Pacific Islander people are disproportionately affected by lupus.

About the Lupus Research Alliance



The Lupus Research Alliance is the largest non-governmental, non-profit funder of lupus research worldwide. The organization aims to transform treatment by funding the most innovative lupus research, fostering scientific talent, and driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and, ultimately, a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations go to support lupus research programs.

For more information or to donate to lupus research, visit the LRA at LupusResearch.org and on social media at: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

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SOURCE Lupus Research Alliance