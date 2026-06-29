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Lupin Receives Tentative Approval from U.S. FDA for Enzalutamide Tablets

June 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Enzalutamide Tablets, 40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg, and 160 mg.

Lupin Logo

The U.S. FDA has tentatively approved Lupin's Enzalutamide Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg as bioequivalent to reference listed drug (RLD) Xtandi® Tablets of Astellas for the indication in the approved labeling.  While Xtandi Tablets are traditionally available in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths, Lupin's tentatively approved 120 mg and 160 mg strengths will provide healthcare providers and patients with alternative dosing options.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions. 

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

*Safe Harbor Statement

Xtandi is a registered trademark of Astellas Pharma Inc.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461104/Lupin_Logo.jpg

 

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SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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